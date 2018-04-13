Watch Rana Daggubati play Thanos for Telugu Avengers Infinity War

With only two weeks to go till we see Avengers: Infinity War, the 19th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and one of the most anticipated movies of the year, a new video has been released by Marvel India in which Telugu star Rana Daggubati dubs for his role as Thanos in the Telugu version of the film.

Thanos’ threats, delivered by Josh Brolin in the movie, get a local spin thanks to Rana.“Dread it, run from it, but destiny still arrives,” he says, glaring into the camera, channelling the villain within. Rana played the villainous Bhallaladeva in the two Baahubali films.

“After playing Bhallaladeva, all the villain characters in the world were flocking towards me,” he says in the video. But because of his childhood love for Marvel and these characters, Rana said ‘yes’ immediately. “To provide the voice for Thanos is really exciting for me,” he says.

And he isn’t the only one excited. On Thursday, Variety reported that the film is outpacing the last seven Marvel movies combined at the same stage in presales. The film is currently expected to debut to at least $175 million in its US opening weekend, with the projections going up to $200 million. Since the first Avengers film opened to $207 million back in 2012 and Black Panther exceeded expectations with a $202 million debut, this forecast could go up.

Avengers: Infinity War stars Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner (?), Samuel L Jackson, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd (?) and Tom Hiddleston.

