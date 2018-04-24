Avengers Infinity War first reactions are in. Fans call it MCU’s best film, ending is heart-stopping

Some very fortunate people have seen the highly anticipated Avengers: Infinity War and their reactions are making it excruciatingly hard for us to wait anymore. The stars of the film, Marvel fans and a few members of the press were allowed inside the Los Angeles world premiere of the film on Monday. Even several members of the cast had not seen the film in its entirety before.

Once out of the theatre, journalists and movie reviews rushed to Twitter to share their views and all of them are singing panegyrics for the movie. It is being called the best films ever made in the Marvel Cinematic Universe which is quite a thing to say after the critical and commercial success enjoyed by its last two films, Thor: Ragnarok and Black Panther.

Brandon Davis of ComicBook.com called it ‘relentless’. “Avenger: Infinity War is a spectacle. It’s enormous. It’s bigger than anyone is ready for and it’s an absolute roller coaster. It’s dark. It’s fun. It’s heavy. It’s thrilling. Infinity War is unlike anything that has ever come before it,” he wrote in a tweet and also gave a big warning to Marvel fans. “STAY AWAY FROM SPOILERS. DO NOT HAVE AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR SPOILED FOR YOU. THIS IS NOT A DRILL,” he wrote in a tweet.

Thanos is genuinely scary. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) April 24, 2018

The reactions are mostly impressed by the ending of the film and Josh Brolin as Thanos. “The final minutes of AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR are heartstopping. Can’t wait for the next one. Marvel wins again,” wrote Ben Barna of Interview Magazine. “INFINITY WAR is exhausting. *Exhausting.* It all just turned into noise for me after a while. But the amazing ending almost made up for the rest of it. And Thanos is a good, sad villain,” wrote Bilge Ebiri of Village Voice.

Eric Eisenberg of Cinemablend wrote, “Holy Hell. Avengers: Infinity War is the real deal. Was left breathless sitting in the theater. Real consequences, stunning moments, awesome character interaction, and some BIG and often devastating surprises. Oh, and Thanos is terrifying and amazing. Damn.”

Check out more reactions:

I am overwhelmed. The movie is epic beyond compare. LOVED it. My legs are still shaking. It’s a gigantic @Marvel masterpiece. So much to say but I’ll stay Silent Bob til Monday so as not to slip in spoilers. Suffice to say it’s gonna be a looooong year until @Avengers 4... pic.twitter.com/aHnsgj5MK0 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) April 24, 2018

#InfinityWar is everything you want, nothing you expect. It’s funny, surprising, dark, filled with delightful interplay between characters never seen on screen before. I know many filmmakers say they are trying to make a sequel in the vein of Empire Strikes Back, this succeeds. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) April 24, 2018

Jaw on ground. You are not ready for 'Avengers: Infinity War'. All you have to know is AVOID ALL SPOILERS! Seriously. Go in knowing as little as possible. The @Russo_Brothers did the impossible. Wow. pic.twitter.com/noKZ5cQWdc — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 24, 2018

#InfinityWar is mostly great, somehow managing to mix all the elements of the MCU into one big mix-tape of fun, thrills, emotion... and despair. The ending is brilliant. — Scott Collura (@ScottCollura) April 24, 2018

#InfinityWar may be the most expensive Hollywood movie ever designed to mess with its audience. People sure are going to sit through a lot of credits! — erickohn (@erickohn) April 24, 2018

I’ve left every Marvel movie with a sense of where the franchise was going. The strong "Avengers: Infinity War" is the first time where I’m utterly perplexed about what’s next. There were audible gasps at the NYC screening. pic.twitter.com/xouqNzh7ps — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) April 24, 2018

#AvengersInfinityWar: Despite some truly thrilling moments, feels like less than the sum of its parts. A definite step down after that epic run of GotGV2 / Spidey / Thor 3 / Black Panther, but what else did I expect? — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) April 24, 2018

The films releases on April 27 and stars Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner (?), Samuel L Jackson, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd (?) and Tom Hiddleston.

