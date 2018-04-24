 Avengers Infinity War first reactions are in. Fans call it MCU’s best film, ending is heart-stopping | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Fans and critics cannot stop gushing about Avengers: Infinity War after watching it at the world premiere in Los Angeles.

Avengers Infinity War Updated: Apr 24, 2018 15:50 IST
HT Correspondent
Fans are left impressed by the ending for Avengers: Infinity War.
Some very fortunate people have seen the highly anticipated Avengers: Infinity War and their reactions are making it excruciatingly hard for us to wait anymore. The stars of the film, Marvel fans and a few members of the press were allowed inside the Los Angeles world premiere of the film on Monday. Even several members of the cast had not seen the film in its entirety before.

Once out of the theatre, journalists and movie reviews rushed to Twitter to share their views and all of them are singing panegyrics for the movie. It is being called the best films ever made in the Marvel Cinematic Universe which is quite a thing to say after the critical and commercial success enjoyed by its last two films, Thor: Ragnarok and Black Panther.

Actor Robert Downey Jr. poses with fans. (REUTERS)

Brandon Davis of ComicBook.com called it ‘relentless’. “Avenger: Infinity War is a spectacle. It’s enormous. It’s bigger than anyone is ready for and it’s an absolute roller coaster. It’s dark. It’s fun. It’s heavy. It’s thrilling. Infinity War is unlike anything that has ever come before it,” he wrote in a tweet and also gave a big warning to Marvel fans. “STAY AWAY FROM SPOILERS. DO NOT HAVE AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR SPOILED FOR YOU. THIS IS NOT A DRILL,” he wrote in a tweet.

The reactions are mostly impressed by the ending of the film and Josh Brolin as Thanos. “The final minutes of AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR are heartstopping. Can’t wait for the next one. Marvel wins again,” wrote Ben Barna of Interview Magazine. “INFINITY WAR is exhausting. *Exhausting.* It all just turned into noise for me after a while. But the amazing ending almost made up for the rest of it. And Thanos is a good, sad villain,” wrote Bilge Ebiri of Village Voice.

Actors Chris Pratt (L) and Tom Hiddleston pose with fans. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (REUTERS)

Eric Eisenberg of Cinemablend wrote, “Holy Hell. Avengers: Infinity War is the real deal. Was left breathless sitting in the theater. Real consequences, stunning moments, awesome character interaction, and some BIG and often devastating surprises. Oh, and Thanos is terrifying and amazing. Damn.”

Check out more reactions:

The films releases on April 27 and stars Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner (?), Samuel L Jackson, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd (?) and Tom Hiddleston.

