Avengers Infinity War’s Hindi version to be re-released in theatres on this day

Marvel Studios is going to re-release the Hindi version of Avengers: Infinity War in India on October 2.

"The record breaking success of Avengers: Infinity War was historic. The response from Indian fans has been extremely overwhelming and seeing the ever-increasing following for the Hindi version we have decided to re-release just the Hindi version on demand from our English fans to enjoy the extended long weekend on October 2," said Bikram Duggal- Head of Studio Entertainment, Disney India, in a statement to IANS.

Avengers: Infinity War brings together 22 superheroes to fight the supervillain Thanos. Directors Anthony and Joe Russo led the film to over $2 billion worldwide. Infinity War stars Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Cumberbatch, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Chadwick Boseman and Tom Holland, among others.

The 19th film in MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), Avengers: Infinity War made over Rs 250 during its India run. The Disney-Marvel film released in India on April 27, and got a flying start by recording a gross box office collection of Rs 120.9 crore in its opening weekend.

The current phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will end with May’s Avengers 4, which will serve as a ‘significant conclusion’ to the series (before new characters take it forward), by Disney chief Bob Iger.

First Published: Sep 15, 2018 15:20 IST