Before Avengers Infinity War, know where all Infinity Stones are, what they do

What the MCU has achieved in the last 10 years is nothing less than Marvel-lous. With 18 movies across different franchises, there was more than enough room for things to go wrong. So many characters, directors and storylines meant a great deal of trouble in keeping them all tied together well enough that they still belonged to the same family.

To ensure that, Marvel employed a Nick Fury to start beading movies and their heroes in one pretty string. However, as Nick Fury couldn’t be found in the far reaches of the galaxy or in another universe, the Infinity Stones were created.

From the first Avengers to Guardians of the Galaxy to Doctor Strange, these stones have served the dual functions of ensuring the linkage of films and to forebode a villain who is more evil, more dangerous than any these heroes have ever had to face.

However, it can sometimes be really difficult to understand the function, origin or the resting place of these stones. So here is a small primer to make you ready for the event of our lifetimes as the movie opens this Friday.

What are Infinity Stones?

“Before creation itself, there were six singularities. Then the universe exploded into existence and the remnants of this system were forged into concentrated ingots... Infinity Stones,” the Collector (played by Benicio Del Toro) said in the Guardians of the Galaxy.

The stones are never really named or their purpose explained in the films in detail. But this is where the nerds and their comic book knowledge have come in handy.

The six stones, Space, Reality, Power, Mind, Time and Soul, existed before the universe and therefore, even in their small sizes, contain power that few can even imagine. While they can cause enough mayhem individually, when clubbed together, they would spell certain victory for whoever wields them.

The Space Stone:

We met this one first in Captain America: The First Avenger as The Tesseract. It’s a sparkly, bright blue cube that Loki also used to open a portal in the sky for aliens to swoop in and cause destruction all over New York in The Avengers.

The Space Stone allows its wielder to travel in space, anywhere in the universe. We got a good first hand view of it when Loki and Thor spin its handle to travel back to Asgard at the end of Avengers.

The Stone’s immense power also made it useful in making advanced weapons which is what Nick Fury was trying to do in Avengers and what HYDRA was after in Captain America.

It rested in Asgard for a few years after the New York incident until Hela rained hell over Thor’s home-planet in Thor: Ragnarok.

We last saw it in Loki’s hands before he fled the planet with his brother and his people aboard a ship.

The Reality Stone:

Our introduction to this one was the most unpleasant of all. The Reality Stone was actually a slimy, red liquid Aether, when we first saw it in Thor: The Dark World. It was controlled by the elvish villain, Malekith and used on Loki and Jane Foster.

“While the other relics often appear as stones, the Aether is fluid and ever-changing. It changes matter into dark matter. It seeks out host bodies, drawing strength from their life-force,” Odin had said about the stone in the film.

The stone has the ability to bend reality around itself.

After Thor won the fight, the Stone was taken to the aforementioned Collector.

The Power Stone:

We first saw this one on Guardians Of The Galaxy and like The Avengers, this stone also made up a big part of the plot.

The Power Stone is a bright purple rock and is contained in an orb. For something called the Power Stone, it was lying unprotected in planet’s ruins until Star Lord/Peter Quill recovered it.

It grants unlimited destructive power to its owner and was misused by Ronan The Accuser in the film until he was defeated and the stone was given to the Nova Corps on Xandar for safekeeping. It still rests with them.

The Mind Stone:

It was introduced in The Avengers in Loki’s blue Sceptre, but is indeed yellow. Yes, the bulb of the Sceptre glowed blue but after Loki was defeated and his weapon taken into custody by humans, it opened up to reveal a yellow stone resting inside.

The Mind Stone was used to artificially give Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver their powers. It is also what made Jarvis a sentient being (Vision) in Age of Ultron.

The mind stone lets the owner control the minds of others and is now stuck on Vision’s forehead as a glowing, yellow gem. It suits his red leathery skin quite a lot.

The Time Stone:

Perhaps the only function performed by Doctor Strange in the MCU was that it brought in the Time Stone. The bright green stone is encased in the Eye of Agamotto, who was Earth’s first sorcerer and the one to trap the stone in the eye thousands of years ago.

Doctor Stephen Strange uses it in the film to turn back time after Kaecilius destroys a city and create a time loop to strike a bargain with villain Dormammu.

Obviously, the Stone can manipulate time.

It is currently in Kamar-Taj, Nepal, under the security of Dr Strange.

The Soul Stone:

This is the one we know nothing about. We don’t know the colour, the origin, the purpose or even where it is. From this point onwards, whatever follows is only speculation.

Currently, the number one suspect as to where the Soul Stone is resting is Wakanda. Marvel fans are wondering if the alien matter that crashed into Wakanda all those years ago was indeed The Soul Stone. The flower did give the Black Panther increased strength and transcend into a ‘soul plane’ where the souls of ancestors lived.

Hopefully, Avengers Infinity War will finally reveal its whereabouts on April 27.

