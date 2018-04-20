Before Avengers Infinity War, Chris Evans shares rare Captain America videos

Ahead of the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War later this month, actor Chris Evans has shared a few rare videos of the 2014 Marvel Studios film Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

“In honour of Infinity War coming out next week, here are a few videos I found from 2013 while prepping for The Winter Soldier,” Evans tweeted on Thursday, reports ew.com.

In honor of Infinity War coming out next week, here are a few videos I found from 2013 while prepping for The Winter Soldier. pic.twitter.com/TFur0vZs3M — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 19, 2018

The first video seems to show his prep for Steve’s battle with a brainwashed Bucky (Sebastian Stan) on the streets of Washington. The footage that follows focuses on Evans working out the fight choreography for his big elevator tussle.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier was also the start of directors Joe and Anthony Russo’s journey with Marvel. The brothers directed the film before going on to helm Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

Evans will return as Captain America for Avengers: Infinity War, which will see the heroes of the Marvel universe join forces to battle the biggest threat to earth yet: Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his minions.

The star-studded film will hit the Indian screens on April 27.

