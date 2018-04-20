 Before Avengers Infinity War, Chris Evans shares rare Captain America videos | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 20, 2018-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Before Avengers Infinity War, Chris Evans shares rare Captain America videos

Ahead of Avengers: Infinity Way, Captain America star Chris Evans has shared behind-the-scenes videos of him training for fight sequences for Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Avengers Infinity War Updated: Apr 20, 2018 16:18 IST
Chris Evans and Sebastian Stan in a still from Captain America: The Winter Soldier.
Chris Evans and Sebastian Stan in a still from Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Ahead of the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War later this month, actor Chris Evans has shared a few rare videos of the 2014 Marvel Studios film Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

“In honour of Infinity War coming out next week, here are a few videos I found from 2013 while prepping for The Winter Soldier,” Evans tweeted on Thursday, reports ew.com.

The first video seems to show his prep for Steve’s battle with a brainwashed Bucky (Sebastian Stan) on the streets of Washington. The footage that follows focuses on Evans working out the fight choreography for his big elevator tussle.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier was also the start of directors Joe and Anthony Russo’s journey with Marvel. The brothers directed the film before going on to helm Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

Evans will return as Captain America for Avengers: Infinity War, which will see the heroes of the Marvel universe join forces to battle the biggest threat to earth yet: Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his minions.

The star-studded film will hit the Indian screens on April 27.

Check out our full coverage of Avengers: Infinity War here.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from Avengers Infinity War
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature