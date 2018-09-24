Benedict Wong’s pic of people ripping off his skin on Avengers 4 sets could hold a clue

Doctor Strange’s Benedict Wong shared a special picture as he returned to the sets of Avengers 4 for the leftover shoots for the film. The actor gave a bewildered expression in a selfie as gloved-up hands pulled skin off the back of his head.

Of the skin and the hair is all prosthetics but that doesn’t make it look less eerie. “Happy to be filming @avengers 4 .But the cleaning of spoilers is a bit much,” he captioned the photo. And sure enough, Marvel fans began wondering if Wong had indeed let slip a spoiler. Tonnes of Instagram users left comments on the photo, wondering if the ripping skin could allude to Wong being a Skrull in Avengers 4.

As you might remember from the recent trailer for Captain Marvel, Skrulls are the spooky green alien with the ability to shape shift. They can take the forms of any creature and when they take off the disguise, their skin sheds off much like Wong’s in the photo.

A fan even commented on his photo: “Wong is a skrull... When the skrulls reveal themselves, they literally shed their skins. F***ing calling it.” However, others are also vary about taking such a leap. They believe the prosthetics are being used to give him a shorter haircut as he has longer hair than he did in Infinity War.

The last time we saw Wong, he had got himself an invitation for Tony Stark’s wedding after slicing the arm of an alien from the Black Order in New York. He later ditched the Avengers to guard the sanctum and was nowhere to be seen in the rest of the film. It is also not known whether he made it through The Snappening or not.

Could it be that a Skrull has taken his shape and has infiltrated the remaining Avengers or as another fan commented: “It’s entirely possible that a Skrull is just impersonating him temporarily. It doesn’t necessarily mean that the Wong we saw in Doctor Strange and Infinity War was a Skrull.”

We will see the Skrulls soon enough when Captain Marvel arrives in theatres on Women’s Day (March 8) next year. Avengers 4, meanwhile, will arrive in May.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 17:27 IST