Black Panther: Did the CBFC bleep out a reference to Lord Hanuman in Marvel’s record-breaking superhero film?

A reference to Lord Hanuman, planted specifically by Marvel to please Indian fans, was removed by the Central Board of Film Certification from their latest film, Black Panther, according to a report.

The Quint says that M’Baku, a tribal chief played by Winston Duke in the superhero movie, says, “Glory to Hanuman,” at one point in the film. The line was removed from the theatrical cut. M’Baku is the leader of the Jabari mountain tribe, which plays a significant role in the film. His character is known as Man-Ape in the Black Panther comics and according to the report, the mention of Hanuman was intended as a tribute to the God.

Duke’s portrayal of the character, who is a villain in the comics, has been appreciated by the fans. Speaking to Vanity Fair, the actor touched upon the cultural impact of the film. “I would love more stories with strong characters of colour who don’t always fit the mould that Hollywood has created in the past,” he said.

Black Panther has had a record breaking opening at the box office. The film made $235 million (Rs 1500 crore) in its four-day weekend in the United States, besting totals of Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Iron Man 3. The film has collected Rs 29 crore in four days in India (including Thursday previews), which was enought to make it the most successful opening of any solo superhero movie in the country, and the biggest opening for a Hollywood movie in 2018. The film has made $404 million (Rs 2600 crore) worldwide so far.

Here are some reactions from people around the world who spotted the reference:

did he jus shout out hanuman? #blackpanther — heemy (@HIMANSHU) February 16, 2018

Black Panther,

They butcher african mythology.

First, Bast is an Egyptian cat goddess, not a panther. Second, hanuman is an Indian/hindustan white monkey god, not a gorilla.

So, it's 7/10 from me. — Aulia (@auliasoebardi) February 14, 2018

[CN: mild 'Black Panther' spoilers]



OK pals, so that line completely lept out at me. I need to know your theories: why *do* the Jabari worship Hanuman?https://t.co/5QsC6ObvLQ — Backward-Knee-No-Head Motherfucking Demon Buoy 🤖 (@nanayasleeps) February 15, 2018

FYI - In the 1st fight b/w Tchalla and Mbaku, the latter actually says 'Glory to Hanuman'.



Ironic - it will be heard in every country except India (they silenced the name) thanks to our super-sensitive skin that can't handle anything except Aloe Vera these days.#BlackPanther — Dr Roshan R (@pythoroshan) February 17, 2018

I can say a lot of things about the subtle messages in Black Panther. But others have already discussed them. So, just a minor thing for now. Noting a line that appeared in the movie. A fleeting moment but thought it worth sharing:



"Glory to hanumAn" 😉 — āṅgīrasa śreṣṭha (@GhorAngirasa) February 18, 2018

Ima need some confirmation. I coulda sworn in #BlackPanther the jabari leader says "praise lord hanuman" any one else catch that? — shruditty (@AlorsonnDanse) February 16, 2018

