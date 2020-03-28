Black Widow actor David Harbour thinks it would be ‘fun’ if Marvel film is released on Disney+

hollywood

With most upcoming films either delayed or pushed directly onto streaming platforms, actor David Harbour has suggested that the latter might be the best bet for Black Widow as well. The Marvel superhero film was slated for an April release, before being pushed indefinitely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a live Instagram Q&A session, Harbour said, “My publisher also sent me an email saying Black Widow had been postponed and I think I replied ‘shocker’. Wouldn’t it be fun if we all could just stream it? But that’s above my pay grade.”

Harbour plays Red Guardian, Natasha Romanoff’s ‘father’, in the film. The actor will next be seen opposite Chris Hemsworth in Netflix’s Extraction. But he’s more popular for the sci-fi series Stranger Things. Harbour was filming the show’s fourth season when all production was halted. He suspects this might cause the show to “probably be pushed back.” He added that season four was “supposed to come out early next year, I think, although I don’t have authority on this.”

Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson, is a prequel, and is set between the events of Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War. The film also stars Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and OT Fagbenle.

Other major films to be delayed are Mulan, No Time to Die, Sooryavanshi, 83, and others. The coronavirus pandemic has affected close to 600000 people worldwide, including over 800 in India.

