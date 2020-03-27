Robert Downey Jr could return as Iron Man in Black Widow, and he’s not the only one

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 15:51 IST

Reports suggest that Robert Downey Jr will make a cameo appearance in the upcoming Black Widow film. Both Downey Jr’s Tony Stark and Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff were killed in Avengers: Endgame.

ComicBook.com reports that the RDJ cameo might not be what fans are expecting -- the filmmakers could insert unused footage of the actor in Black Widow, instead of bringing him back on set. The film is set between the events of Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War, and will reportedly feature a storyline in which Stark confronts Natasha about her past.

Deadline reported that Downey Jr isn’t the only actor who’ll make a cameo in the film, given its prequel nature. For his part, Downey Jr has said that he has hung up his suit for good. But more recently, he has taken the ‘never say never’ approach to answering questions about a possible return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While promoting his latest film, Dolittle, he was asked about the possible Black Widow cameo, and the actor neither confirmed nor denied the rumour’s authenticity. He said, according to Moviefone, “It’d be nice if they’d notified me... they can do anything now. This could be a deepfake interview for all we know!”

A recent report suggested that due to the critical and commercial failure of Dolittle, Downey Jr might actually consider returning to the MCU, with a lower asking price. The actor reportedly used to receive a huge salary for his Marvel appearances, including multiple millions for an extended cameo in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Downey Jr’s Iron Man kickstarted the MCU back in 2008. Johansson made her debut as the spy character in 2010’s Iron Man 2. The solo Black Widow film also stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz. The film has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

