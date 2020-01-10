e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 10, 2020
Home / Hollywood / Brad Pitt credits Bradley Cooper for sobriety: ‘He’s a sweetheart’

Brad Pitt credits Bradley Cooper for sobriety: ‘He’s a sweetheart’

Brad Pitt has credited his friend, actor Bradley Cooper, for helping him get over his alcohol addiction.

hollywood Updated: Jan 10, 2020 15:49 IST

Press Trust of India
Actor Brad Pitt, left, accepts the best supporting actor award for Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood, from actor Bradley Cooper at the National Board of Review Awards gala.
Actor Brad Pitt, left, accepts the best supporting actor award for Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood, from actor Bradley Cooper at the National Board of Review Awards gala.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
         

Hollywood star Brad Pitt has credited his friend, actor Bradley Cooper, for helping him get over his alcohol addiction.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor, who won the best supporting actor at the National Board of Review awards, gave a special mention to presenter Cooper in his acceptance speech. "Bradley just put his daughter to bed and rushed over here to do this. He's a sweetheart. I got sober because of this guy, and every day has been happier ever since," Pitt said.

Pitt had said in a recent interview, “I just saw (alcohol) as a disservice to myself, as an escape.” According to the New York Times, Pitt spent a year and a half at Alcoholics Anonymous after his divorce from Jolie in 2017. He said he shared the most personal parts of his life at the meetings. “You had all these men sitting around being open and honest in a way I have never heard. It was this safe space where there was little judgment, and therefore little judgment of yourself,” he said. “It was actually really freeing just to expose the ugly sides of yourself. There’s great value in that,” Pitt added.

He added, “So you’re embracing all your mistakes. You’re saying, ‘Let’s be our foibles, our embarrassment. There’s beauty in that.’” Cooper also quit alcohol in his early 20s.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Beeline for birth certificates to prove citizenship in UP amid row over CAA
Beeline for birth certificates to prove citizenship in UP amid row over CAA
In between 2 temple stops in UP, Priyanka says Cong with jailed CAA protesters
In between 2 temple stops in UP, Priyanka says Cong with jailed CAA protesters
‘Battleground of ideas’: How JNU alumni see stand-off at alma mater
‘Battleground of ideas’: How JNU alumni see stand-off at alma mater
After envoys’ visit to Kashmir, India needs more diplomacy | Opinion
After envoys’ visit to Kashmir, India needs more diplomacy | Opinion
‘Tonic of power gone’: Sena rubs in BJP defeat in local body polls of 5 districts
‘Tonic of power gone’: Sena rubs in BJP defeat in local body polls of 5 districts
Sourav Ganguly’s brother Snehasish set to become CAB secretary - Report
Sourav Ganguly’s brother Snehasish set to become CAB secretary - Report
Congress’ UP chief, accompanying Priyanka Gandhi in Varanasi, falls in river
Congress’ UP chief, accompanying Priyanka Gandhi in Varanasi, falls in river
How connected cars can be moving targets for hackers
How connected cars can be moving targets for hackers
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Hollywood News