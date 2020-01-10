Brad Pitt credits Bradley Cooper for sobriety: ‘He’s a sweetheart’

hollywood

Hollywood star Brad Pitt has credited his friend, actor Bradley Cooper, for helping him get over his alcohol addiction.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor, who won the best supporting actor at the National Board of Review awards, gave a special mention to presenter Cooper in his acceptance speech. "Bradley just put his daughter to bed and rushed over here to do this. He's a sweetheart. I got sober because of this guy, and every day has been happier ever since," Pitt said.

Pitt had said in a recent interview, “I just saw (alcohol) as a disservice to myself, as an escape.” According to the New York Times, Pitt spent a year and a half at Alcoholics Anonymous after his divorce from Jolie in 2017. He said he shared the most personal parts of his life at the meetings. “You had all these men sitting around being open and honest in a way I have never heard. It was this safe space where there was little judgment, and therefore little judgment of yourself,” he said. “It was actually really freeing just to expose the ugly sides of yourself. There’s great value in that,” Pitt added.

He added, “So you’re embracing all your mistakes. You’re saying, ‘Let’s be our foibles, our embarrassment. There’s beauty in that.’” Cooper also quit alcohol in his early 20s.

