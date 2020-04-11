e-paper
British actor Hilary Heath dies of complications from coronavirus

Witchfinder General actor Hilary Heath has died of complications from the coronavirus at 74.

hollywood Updated: Apr 11, 2020 09:25 IST
Asian News International, Washington
Hilary Heath is the latest celebrity to die of coronavirus.
British actor, Hilary Heath, best known for her role in horror movie Witchfinder General, has died of complications from coronavirus. She was 74.

The news of her death was confirmed by her godson, Alex Williams last week on Facebook, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Apart from acting, she had bankrolled movies such as An Awfully Big Adventure in 1995, starring Hugh Grant and Alan Rickman and also Gary Oldman’s Nil by Mouth in 1997.

Born in Liverpool, England, the late actor made her big-screen debut in the Michael Reeves’ horror movie Witchfinder General in 1968.

