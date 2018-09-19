Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner lead Avengers’ reactions to Captain Marvel trailer

Marvel Cinematic Universe actors such as Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner and Zoe Saldana have reacted on Twitter to the newly released trailer for the latest MCU film, Captain Marvel. Starring Brie Larson as the studio’s first female superhero to get a solo film, Captain Marvel will tell the origin story of one of the most powerful characters in the entire MCU.

Captain America star Chris Evans posted three ‘mind blown’ emojis on Twitter, while his fellow Avenger, Jeremy Renner, who plays Hawkeye in the films, wrote, “Let’s go!” Meanwhile, Gamora actor Zoe Saldana wrote, “We can’t wait!” and tagged Larson, too. Saldana’s Guardians of the Galaxy co-star, Pom Klementieff wrote that the trailer had given her ‘goosebumps’ and that she ‘can’t wait to watch the movie’. And Tessa Thompson, who played Valkyrie in Thor: Ragnarok, wrote, “You are my HER-O, Brie Larson. March can’t come sooner.”

Marvel President Kevin Feige had previously told Entertainment Weekly that “She is more powerful than any character we’ve introduced thus far. So that alone tells you that there’s a reason Nick hit that button at the end [of Infinity War], when he realised that they were up against something far bigger than they had ever been up against before. And having her on your side is hopefully going to change the balance of power in a way that they desperately need.”

The film, directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck will focus on the origins of the character, her training as a member of the Starforce and her return to Earth. Set in the ’90s, the film will feature younger versions of characters such as Nick Fury and Agent Coulson.

The film also stars Jude Law (Marv-Vell), Samuel L Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers) and is scheduled for a March 2019 release.

