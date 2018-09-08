Chris Pine’s full-frontal nudity in Netflix’s Outlaw King is distracting everyone

Chris Pine’s new film, Outlaw King, opened the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival, but all anyone seems to want to talk about is his full-frontal nudity.

While the film, a medieval epic modelled on Braveheart and Game of Thrones, wasn’t received quite as ecstatically as anyone involved would have liked, Pine’s penis quickly became the talk of the town. Vulture, in a post titled, ‘Chris Pine’s Penis Dazzles Audience at Opening Night of Toronto Film Festival’ wrote, “The sex scene that ensues can only be described as Wiseauean, both in the way the camera lovingly lingers on the male lead’s backside, and in its willingness to go on for a beat longer than is comfortable. It’s kicked off by a split-second shot where Robert disrobes, unveiling the full majesty of his medieval bush. It’s a level of nudity you don’t often see from male movie stars, and quite frankly, it makes Justin Theroux look like Buffalo Bill.”

Meanwhile, Esquire declared that two Johnsons are the stars of the film, and one of them is Aaron Taylor Johnson.

For Variety, Peter Debruge speculated that it was all a ploy by Netflix - that’s where the film’s headed - to gain new subscribers. “Netflix has a strategy to gain millions more subscribers this November: inserting a gratuitous Chris Pine nude scene in the middle of bloody, muddy Scottish battle epic Outlaw King,” he wrote.

OUTLAW KING gives you a FULL view of Chris Pine and his Johnson...and I don’t mean Aaron Taylor. Prolly the most important thing you wanna know about the movie #tiff18 — J Don Birnam @ TIFF 2018 (@jdonbirnam) September 7, 2018

Outlaw King: further proof 2018 is a real bad year for horses in movies. oh also, Chris Pine is fully naked. like, everything, all hangin out #TIFF18 — e. oliver whitney (@cinemabite) September 7, 2018

Chris Pine. Full frontal. OUTLAW KING.



That's my pretty much my review. #TIFF18 — Yolanda Machado (@SassyMamainLA) September 7, 2018

OUTLAW KING: i deeply resent any movie that makes me think "Mel Gibson did it better."



Netflix’s "Braveheart" spinoff is interminable. but Florence Pugh rules, and you *do* get a peek of the Chris Pine peen if you’re into that.



my #tiff18 review: https://t.co/sMmh5W3dFr pic.twitter.com/HWOU31CsPQ — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) September 7, 2018

Let’s see how many of these #OutlawKing reviews mention Chris Pine’s full frontal. ⏱ — Matt Donnelly (@MattDonnelly) September 7, 2018

#TIFF18 report card, day 1 — a rough start!:



SHADOW: B-

OUTLAW KING: C+ (and if you think that plus is for the Chris Pine peen, well, you are not wrong) — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) September 7, 2018

Had a great time seeing colleagues tonight here at one of the year’s biggest cultural events and discussing Chris Pine’s penis — Richard Lawson (@rilaws) September 7, 2018

Chris Pine



rearranged is:



Rich Penis



the signs were there all along — Alex Zalben (@azalben) September 7, 2018

Outlaw King, which reunites Pine with his Hell or High Water director David Mackenzie, is an epic drama about Robert the Bruce, a Scottish king who tries to retake his throne after he is banished. The film will be available on Netflix in November, and several people online are already joking that it’s destined to become the most paused movie ever.

On his part, Pine downplayed the nudity in a press conference following the premiere. He offered a philosophical explanation for their choice to include the scene. “Some talk will be (about) the full frontal or the sex and the sensuality of it, but that is also humanity in itself — it’s violence and sex,” he said. “If we reduce it ultimately to some base elements: hunger, food, feeding, procreation, and power … (there are) elements like air, water, and fire in this film that we have to show due respect for.”

Pine expressed his frustration at the fact that the nudity is attracting more attention than the film’s violence. “We all have certain body parts, and people want to talk about that, but there’s so much deboweling and beheading in this film, it nearly makes your mind spin,” he said. “That somehow [the violence] to a human modern audience is not nearly as interesting or revelatory than someone showing a sex scene or a penis.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 17:50 IST