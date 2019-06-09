Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger marry in an intimate ceremony, see pics
Actor Chris Pratt got married to author Katherine Schwarzenegger in California in the presence of family members including Katherine’s parents, Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger.hollywood Updated: Jun 09, 2019 11:26 IST
Actor Chris Pratt and author Katherine Schwarzenegger are a married couple. The duo exchanged vows on Saturday during an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California, sources told People magazine.
“You can tell today is the happiest day for Katherine. She hasn’t stopped smiling. And Chris seems giddy with excitement. The venue is beautiful. Lots of flowers and greenery everywhere. It’s a very romantic setting for a wedding,” the insider said.
The whole family took wedding photos, including Schwarzenegger’s parents Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger. “Everyone just looked so happy,” the source added.
Told you so. Wedding in June.😑Ta ta! The happy and overjoyed groom and his chief on the way to the beginning of the end. Bravo, Chris. And good luck, you'll need it. Tons of it. #chrispratt #katherineschwarzenegger #newlife #married #bride #weddingdress #prison #pregnant #vomit #thatsit
SURPRISE! #ChrisPratt and #KatherineSchwarzenegger are married! The couple tied the knot Saturday at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, CA sources tell PEOPLE magazine. Her parents #ArnoldSchwarzenegger and #MariaShriver were in attendance as were #RobLowe and #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy director #JamesGunn. Chris and Katherine got engaged back in January after seven months of dating. This is her first marriage and his second. The actor split from #AnnaFaris in 2017 after nine years of marriage. The two share a 6-year-old son, Jack. Congrats to the newlyweds! 🥂
Última Hora: Chris Pratt (Guardianes de la Galaxia) y Katherine Schwarzenegger están oficialmente casados!!! Y les traemos una foto de la feliz pareja (cortesía de TMZ) . Felicitaciones a los tortolos ❤🥰 . #news #lastminute #chrispratt #entertainment #farandula #noticias #cine #entretenimiento #katherineschwarzenegger #wedding #revistabmujer
The guest list included Pratt’s six-year-old son Jack, Schwarzenegger’s siblings — Patrick, Christopher and Christina, and close friend Rob Lowe and his sons Johnny and Matthew.
Pratt, 39, and Schwarzenegger, 29, announced their engagement on social media this January after seven months of dating. It marks her first marriage and his second. The Guardians of the Galaxy star was previously married to actor Anna Faris, with whom he shares Jack. They split after nine years of marriage in 2017.
First Published: Jun 09, 2019 11:26 IST