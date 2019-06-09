Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger marry in an intimate ceremony, see pics

Actor Chris Pratt and author Katherine Schwarzenegger are a married couple. The duo exchanged vows on Saturday during an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California, sources told People magazine.

“You can tell today is the happiest day for Katherine. She hasn’t stopped smiling. And Chris seems giddy with excitement. The venue is beautiful. Lots of flowers and greenery everywhere. It’s a very romantic setting for a wedding,” the insider said.

The whole family took wedding photos, including Schwarzenegger’s parents Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger. “Everyone just looked so happy,” the source added.

Also read: After Priyanka Chopra gets trolled for wearing sari without a blouse, designer Tarun Tahiliani speaks in her defence, calls it ‘a global statement’

The guest list included Pratt’s six-year-old son Jack, Schwarzenegger’s siblings — Patrick, Christopher and Christina, and close friend Rob Lowe and his sons Johnny and Matthew.

Pratt, 39, and Schwarzenegger, 29, announced their engagement on social media this January after seven months of dating. It marks her first marriage and his second. The Guardians of the Galaxy star was previously married to actor Anna Faris, with whom he shares Jack. They split after nine years of marriage in 2017.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 11:26 IST