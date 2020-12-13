Christopher Nolan reveals he’s a fan of the Fast & Furious series, has a ‘very soft spot for Tokyo Drift actually’

hollywood

Christopher Nolan has revealed that he is a fan of the Fast & Furious series, and has a particular affinity for the third film in the franchise, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. Nolan’s most recent film was Tenet, which released in theatres on December 4 in India.

In an appearance on the HappySadConfused podcast, Nolan was asked about whether the rumour that he is a fan of the Fast & Furious franchise is true. He also admitted to being a bigger fan of Alien 3 than the man who directed it, David Fincher.

He said, “I’m sort of an original recipe [guy], I mean the Rob Cohen original ... But I’ve got a very soft spot for Tokyo Drift actually. And then the skill as Justin Lin’s iterations, as they got crazier and bigger and crazier and bigger, they became something else, but something else kind of fun.”

Nolan continued, “The fun thing about those movies is even as they’ve gotten bigger and bigger and bigger, as sequels have to do, everyone always complains that sequels get bigger but we’re the people making sequels get bigger, we do want them bigger, you don’t want them smaller, it’s the Alien 3 lesson that Fincher learned. You can do it but it’s not going to make anybody happy, even though personally I love that film, a lot more than he does in fact.”

Justin Lin was brought back to the Fast & Furious franchise for the ninth and 10th instalments. Lin previously directed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth movies in the series. Fast & Furious 9 was originally slated to release in the summer of 2020, but has been pushed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

