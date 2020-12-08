e-paper
Home / Hollywood / Christopher Nolan’s Tenet credited Valimai DP Nirav Shah and fans can’t keep calm. See reactions

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet credited Valimai DP Nirav Shah and fans can’t keep calm. See reactions

Upon noticing Valimai cinematographer Nirav Shah’s name in the end credits of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, fans took to Twitter to share their excitement.

hollywood Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 11:35 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Christopher Nolan shot portions of Tenet in Mumbai.
         

Fans are excited to note that cinematographer Nirav Shah has been named in the end credits of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. Nirav, who shot 2019’s Nerkonda Paarvai and is working on Valimai, has been credited as ‘additional camera operator’ for the film’s Mumbai sequences.

Tenet, which released in Indian theatres on December 4, was partially shot in Mumbai and features Dimple Kapadia in a supporting role.

Fans took to Twitter to share their excitement for Nirav. “Proud Moment For Every Thala Fans All Around The World, Legendary Nirav Shah Sir (DOP OF VALIMAI) Has Worked In Christopher Nolan’s Tenet,” one person wrote. “I am sure, starting with DOP Nirav Shah, everybody who is involved in the India Schedule of Tenet must have had a once in a life time experience,” wrote another.

 
 

Tenet has been shot by Nolan’s regular cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema, using a combination of 70 mm and IMAX film. Nolan gushed about working with local crews in a statement to PTI, “They have such a wonderful love of film and a highly developed film industry, it was really fun to collaborate with the local crews and learn about how they make films and cooperate with them in pulling off some remarkable things, including some of the first-ever aerial shots of Mumbai in a film,” he said.

Also read: Tenet explained: Discussing inverted entropy, temporal pincers and more mind-bending Christopher Nolan concepts

Nolan and his crew filmed at locations such as the Breach Candy Hospital, Cafe Mondegar, Colaba Causeway, Colaba Market, Gateway of India, Grant Road, Royal Bombay Yacht Club, and the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.

