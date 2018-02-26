Clerks director Kevin Smith survives ‘massive heart attack’. Posts selfie on Twitter

Filmmaker Kevin Smith has revealed he almost died of a “massive heart attack” after rushing to a hospital on Sunday night. Smith, 47, shared the news on Twitter from is hospital bed in California.

“After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100 per cent blockage of my LAD artery (aka ‘the Widow-Maker’).

“If I hadn’t cancelled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground!” he tweeted.

Smith said he cancelled a stand up gig in Glendale, California, after falling ill.