 Clerks director Kevin Smith survives 'massive heart attack'. Posts selfie on Twitter
Feb 26, 2018
New Delhi
Clerks director Kevin Smith survives ‘massive heart attack’. Posts selfie on Twitter

Kevin Smith said he cancelled a stand up gig in Glendale, California, after falling ill.

hollywood Updated: Feb 26, 2018 19:59 IST
Kevin Smith posted this picture on Twitter.
Kevin Smith posted this picture on Twitter.

Filmmaker Kevin Smith has revealed he almost died of a “massive heart attack” after rushing to a hospital on Sunday night. Smith, 47, shared the news on Twitter from is hospital bed in California.

“After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100 per cent blockage of my LAD artery (aka ‘the Widow-Maker’).

“If I hadn’t cancelled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground!” he tweeted.

Smith said he cancelled a stand up gig in Glendale, California, after falling ill.

