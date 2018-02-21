Danny Boyle is the frontrunner to direct Daniel Craig’s final James Bond movie

Oscar-winning filmmaker Danny Boyle is the top choice to direct Daniel Craig’s final James Bond film, a new report says. According to Variety, no official deal has been made yet, but the producers are looking for an established director to conclude Craig’s run playing Agent 007.

It was previously reported that Yann Demange is expected to get the job, after Denis Villeneuve committed to his Dune remake and Christopher Nolan categorically declined to helm the film. Boyle’s name was floated for both Skyfall and Spectre - the films were directed by Sam Mendes, and went on to become the highest grossing of the series. The Slumdog Millionaire director helmed a short introduction with Craig’s Bond for the 2012 London Olympics; he directed the Games’ opening ceremony as well.

Daniel Craig in a still from Skyfall.

The rights to the Bond franchise were picked up by Annapurna Pictures after an industry-wide bidding war. Spectre was the last film to have been distributed by Sony. MGM will co-distribute.

Boyle’s last two films - T2: Trainspotting and Steve Jobs - failed to make an impression at the box office. He most recently directed the FX limited series, Trust, about the J Paul Getty III kidnapping, which was the basis of Ridley Scott’s recent film, All the Money in the World.

