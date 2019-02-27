 Detective Pikachu’s new trailer gets fans raving about Mewtwo, original theme song and Ryan Reynolds
Detective Pikachu’s new trailer gets fans raving about Mewtwo, original theme song and Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds has shared the second trailer for the upcoming and highly anticipated trailer for Detective Pikachu. Watch it here.

hollywood Updated: Feb 27, 2019 16:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The new trailer for Detective Pikachu features many new Pokemon.

Actor Ryan Reynolds shared the second trailer for his upcoming film Detective Pikachu on Tuesday. And as was expected, the internet has been playing it on a loop ever since.

“He’ll follow those clues no matter where they... oh look, something shiny. #DetectivePikachu,” Ryan wrote in his tweet. The new trailer begins with a tired Pikachu who wakes up with amnesia. All he has on him is a reindeer cap with a man’s name and address written in the inner lining of the hat. He explains to Tim (Played by Justice Smith) that he is his best shot at finding his father as he is the only Pokemon in the world that can talk to other Pokemon and also, Tim. A few cups of coffee later, Pikachu and Tim set out to find his father and meet several new Pokemon on their way.

Also read: Twitter disappointed by Sara Ali Khan’s ‘tone deaf, racist’ shoot with Kenyan tribesman

The new appearances include a close up of the most adorable Bulbasaur, a Lickitung, an angry Aipom, a traffic-controlling Machamp, a hilariously screaming Ludicolo, a snoozing Snorlax, an electric Eevee and finally the most powerful Pokemon ever, Mewtwo. Watch the trailer here:

The new trailer also includes a short, reprised version of the animated show’s original theme in between the 0.15 and 0.45 mark. Another song to get featured in the trailer was Bonnie Tyler’s Holding Out for a Hero.

Fans also loves Pikachu cursing at Tim, telling him to ‘Get me the hell out of here’ when he is pitted against a Charizard for a battle. When all else fails, he curls into a ball and lets off the cutest ‘Pika Pika.’ Check out the best reactions to the trailer here:

Detective Pikachu is directed by Rob Letterman, the film releases on May 10.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 16:37 IST

