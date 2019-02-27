Detective Pikachu’s new trailer gets fans raving about Mewtwo, original theme song and Ryan Reynolds

Actor Ryan Reynolds shared the second trailer for his upcoming film Detective Pikachu on Tuesday. And as was expected, the internet has been playing it on a loop ever since.

“He’ll follow those clues no matter where they... oh look, something shiny. #DetectivePikachu,” Ryan wrote in his tweet. The new trailer begins with a tired Pikachu who wakes up with amnesia. All he has on him is a reindeer cap with a man’s name and address written in the inner lining of the hat. He explains to Tim (Played by Justice Smith) that he is his best shot at finding his father as he is the only Pokemon in the world that can talk to other Pokemon and also, Tim. A few cups of coffee later, Pikachu and Tim set out to find his father and meet several new Pokemon on their way.

The new appearances include a close up of the most adorable Bulbasaur, a Lickitung, an angry Aipom, a traffic-controlling Machamp, a hilariously screaming Ludicolo, a snoozing Snorlax, an electric Eevee and finally the most powerful Pokemon ever, Mewtwo. Watch the trailer here:

The new trailer also includes a short, reprised version of the animated show’s original theme in between the 0.15 and 0.45 mark. Another song to get featured in the trailer was Bonnie Tyler’s Holding Out for a Hero.

Fans also loves Pikachu cursing at Tim, telling him to ‘Get me the hell out of here’ when he is pitted against a Charizard for a battle. When all else fails, he curls into a ball and lets off the cutest ‘Pika Pika.’ Check out the best reactions to the trailer here:

Me before and after seeing Mewtwo in the new Detective Pikachu trailer #DetectivePikachu pic.twitter.com/yMEMYgYdxR — Sincerely, Feb (@feb_cortes) February 26, 2019

Lets take a moment to acknowledge that the cgi in #DetectivePikachu looks way better than what we've seen of the cgi in Aladdin so far. — StonedPone420 (@pyrin1996) February 27, 2019

This will be everyone's ring tone in 6 months. #DetectivePikachu pic.twitter.com/umizBNjscI — Franz Venezuela (@TacoDoggyRoll) February 27, 2019

Once again, the newest #DetectivePikachu trailer uses the show's main theme and Holding Out For A Hero, which go very well together. The first trailer did this is as well. They're choosing these songs on purpose. — 🍃MelonsInSpace🍃 (@melonsinspace) February 27, 2019

Not gonna lie, I’ve watched the #DetectivePikachu trailer about six times today. — Kit 💀🦝 (@kittenkaiju) February 27, 2019

Yes, Mewtwo is in the trailer, and everything looks amazing.



But can we take a second to appreciate this good boy doing a service to society and directing traffic? #DetectivePikachu pic.twitter.com/1Ei5zQXnjk — ACP | KingKrabb (@ManyNotSteve) February 26, 2019

I really want to watch this movie so bad 😂#DetectivePikachu pic.twitter.com/1FYQhHkN3v — Poke_Nintendoguy (@PNintendoguy) February 27, 2019

Detective Pikachu is directed by Rob Letterman, the film releases on May 10.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 16:37 IST