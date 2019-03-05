Does Avengers Endgame’s time travel plot mean Iron Man uses all his old suits? See leaked pic

A possible leaked image of an Avengers: Endgame LEGO set reveals Iron Man’s armour room from the film, suggesting that the fan favourite character might revisit some of his older suits. It is rumoured that time travel plays an important role in Endgame.

Iron Man, aka Tony Stark was left stranded on the planet Titan at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. The first trailer for Endgame showed him drifting in space, with little hope of returning safely to Earth. Assuming that Tony does survive, he will lead a group of Avengers in their final stand against the villainous Thanos.

We previously saw Iron Man’s armour room in Iron Man 3 - it showcased the evolution of the technology, which reached magical heights with Infinity War’s nanotech suit. The leaked image shows the range of suits Tony has used over the years, beginning with the clunky Mark 1, which he built in a cave, to the Hulkbuster armour he used against Hulk in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

LEGO has previously been accused of revealing major spoilers with their climactic battle sets, which are made available to the public ahead of a film’s release.

Crucially, the leaked image also reveals a few Outriders - Thanos’ minions who attacked the Avengers in the Battle of Wakanda. It has also been rumoured that the Chitauri army from the first Avengers film make an appearance in a retread of the Battle of New York scene from that film. Set images revealed characters filming what appeared to be the same scene for Endgame.

It has been reported that Robert Downey Jr, who plays Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will conclude his relationship with Marvel after his contract runs out with Endgame. The film is set for an April 26 release.

