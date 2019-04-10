Donald Trump’s unauthorised use of Dark Knight Rises music receives legal threat from Warner Bros

US president Donald Trump’s unauthorised use of a track from the Dark Knight Rises in a campaign video has received a strong response from Warner Bros, who’ve said they’re taking ‘appropriate legal channels’ to have the video taken down, which it was shortly afterwards.

Trump tweeted the video, which contains the track Why Do We Fall from Hans Zimmer’s score for the Batman film, on April 10. The video, according to the Wrap, shows images of Democrats Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, juxtaposed with clips of the president. He captioned the tweet, “Make America Great Again,” in all-caps.

Warner Bros said in a statement, “The use of Warner Bros.’ score from The Dark Knight Rises in the campaign video was unauthorised. We are working through the appropriate legal channels to have it removed.”

The studio produced each of the three films in director Christopher Nolan’s the Dark Knight trilogy, which have made over $2.5 billion worldwide. The video also uses the same font as Nolan’s Batman films.

Trump’s tweet has received almost 100,000 ‘likes’. One user reposted the same video, but scored to the goofy Curb Your Enthusiasm tweet. Replying to the video, one person wrote, “Now do one with Empire Strikes Back music!”

Others expressed disbelief that the video used the track at all. “@HansZimmer are you aware that Trump is using your composition from The Dark Knight as soundtrack for his hate-mongering presidential movie trailers? cc: @warnerbrosr,” one person wrote. “Wait, did they use the actual DARK KNIGHT music?” wrote another.

...wait, did they use the actual DARK KNIGHT music? https://t.co/yl0yqFiW3d — Bob Chipman (@the_moviebob) April 9, 2019

This White House video is set to the Dark Knight Rises soundtrack by Hans Zimmer https://t.co/B0fwzftWMf — Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) April 9, 2019

.@HansZimmer are you aware that Trump is using your composition from The Dark Knight as soundtrack for his hate-mongering presidential movie trailers? cc: @warnerbrosr https://t.co/5Vohm0iFKF — dom nero (@dominicknero) April 9, 2019

A similar situation transpired in February, when Twitter removed a video posted by Trump after the band REM took issue to the unauthorised use of its song Everybody Hurts in a video.

