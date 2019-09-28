Dwayne Johnson hints feud with Vin Diesel is over, teases Fast & Furious reunion: ‘I’ll be seeing you soon Toretto’

hollywood

Actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in a new Instagram video has hinted at a possible reunion with Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel, after the two actors spent the better part of the last couple of years involved in a reported feud. Johnson in his video, posted on Instagram on Saturday, thanked Diesel and his wife for congratulating him on his recent wedding.

He said, “As you know, and what a wild ride this is, and what a wild ride this has been, ten years ago when you and I spoke and you invited me into the Fast & Furious family. I’m grateful for that invite, and as you know, my goal was always, all these years, to come into the Fast & Furious world and help elevate the franchise in any way that I possibly could.”

He added, “If I could do that, then I’ve done my job. And now here we are ten years later, this massively successful build-out and expansion. We did it the right way, we did it the smart way, and again brother, I appreciate your support.”

Johnson joined the Fast & Furious franchise with 2011’s Fast Five. He also appeared in Fast & Furious 6 and Fast & Furious 7, before things took a turn for the worse during the filming of Fast & Furious 8. During production, Johnson posted an Instagram message, in which he called out a ‘male co-star’ for unprofessional behaviour on set. The unidentified actor was later revealed to be none other than Diesel, who has been with the franchise since its inception, and is one of the producers.

The fallout of the feud saw Fast & Furious 9 being delayed in favour of a spin-off film, starring Johnson and Jason Statham. Titled Hobbs & Shaw, the movie made more than $750 million worldwide. While it was earlier speculated that Johnson would be focussing on the spin-offs and would not be featuring in the main series, one of the film’s producers on the red carpet premiere of Hobbs & Shaw said ‘never say never’.

And Johnson’s video message ended with a literal wink. He said with a smile on his face, “And of course, all roads lead to one thing... I’ll be seeing you soon, Toretto.”

