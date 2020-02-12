e-paper
Elizabeth Hurley spends weekend with old friends in Jaisalmer, shares pics

Elizabeth Hurley attended a lavish birthday party in Jaisalmer over the weekend and shared pictures on Instagram. See them here.

hollywood Updated: Feb 12, 2020 10:41 IST

Asian News International, New Delhi
Elizabeth Hurley enjoyed her time in India.
Actor and model Elizabeth Hurley looked stunning in a sheer dress as she spent the weekend with some old friends in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer. The 54-year-old dressed in elaborated getup took to Instagram to share the moments from the night.

“A magical weekend with old friends in Jaiselmer. It may take some time to recover Thank you to @tanyadubash and @arvinddubash for being the best hosts #lebaloriental,” the actor captioned the post alongside a series of pictures.

 

Elizabeth was decked up in a purple shade sheer dress and accessorized it with dramatic jewellery. She completed the look with a dazzling headpiece and went for a smoky eye makeup look for the evening.

Further, the star even thanked the hosts Tanya Dubash and Arvind Dubash, for having her and being the best hosts. The event was a grand birthday celebration of Arvind Dubash, who is the husband of executive director and chief brand officer at the Godrej Group, Tanya Arvind Dubash.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Samir Soni bats for Arti, believes it would be wrong if Sidharth Shukla wins, Archana Puran says 'That Sid is a jerk'

Famous people from the Bollywood fraternity including Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Maheep Kapoor, Natasha Poonawalla Chunky Pandey, and Rahul Khanna also attended the event.

The theme of the classy bash was Lebal Oriental which is considered one of the largest and most lavish social events of the 20th century.

Assam NRC data goes offline; nothing to worry, say officials
‘Right deal’ or no deal, says Trump on trade pact with India ahead of visit
‘AAP MLA wasn’t the target’, say Delhi Police, arrest 1 for attack on convoy
What Delhi election result means for PM Modi, Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi
Last day, last show of Auto Expo 2020: A look back at blockbuster showcases
‘I don’t have any God fathers’: Siddarth Kaul after bumper season
13 seats that saw the closest contests in Delhi assembly election
Delhi gives thumbs up to Kejriwal: What it means for AAP, BJP & Congress
