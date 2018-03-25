Elizabeth Hurley to play Pushpa in designer Inger Solberg’s India movie

English actor and model Elizabeth Hurley, who was in Mumbai recently, met Norwegian fashion designer Inger Solberg, who has written a book on her life and stay in India, titled Pushpa. And Hurley, 52, has been roped in for the titular role. Hurley’s love for India is well-known. She married Arun Nayar, an Indian businessman, in a grand ceremony in Rajasthan in 2007. Though the marriage ended in 2011, she continued to visit India and has always expressed how well she connects with this nation.

“Elizabeth is an amazing person and we both share one thing in common — a love for India. I met her and discussed my film, based on Pushpa, and she’s eager to essay my role in the film. We’re yet to finalise the male lead,” says Solberg. The film, like the book, will speak of Solberg’s life in India, specifically in Goa, where she began her career as a fashion designer and now owns a label.

Solberg explains the origin of the book’s title: “When I came to India, I met Rahul, my friend, who helped me sail through all the troubles that I initially faced. He used to fondly call me Pushpa. After his death, I realised that I need to tell his story; thus the book came out. Now with the film, more people will come to know about my journey.”

The film is being directed by the German filmmaker Franziska Buch.

Interact with the author on Twitter @nabanitadas09