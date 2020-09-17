e-paper
Home / Hollywood / Evil Eye trailer: Priyanka Chopra partners with Jason Blum for spooky Amazon horror film. Watch

Evil Eye trailer: Priyanka Chopra partners with Jason Blum for spooky Amazon horror film. Watch

The first trailer for Evil Eye, an upcoming horror film from executive producers Priyanka Chopra and Jason Blum, has been released by Amazon. The film arrives on the service in October.

hollywood Updated: Sep 17, 2020 14:28 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Sarita Choudhury in a still from the Evil Eye trailer.
Sarita Choudhury in a still from the Evil Eye trailer.
         

The first trailer for Evil Eye, an upcoming horror film from executive producers Priyanka Chopra and Jason Blum, has been released by Amazon Prime Video. The film is a part of the Welcome To The Blumhouse series of four horror movies, slated for a release on the streaming platform in October.

Evil Eye tells the story of an Indian American woman who begins dating a handsome man, who appears to be perfect on the surface, but reminds her mother of her own troubled past. As spirituality and superstition combine, the woman begins to wonder if her mother’s concerns are real after all.

 

Based off the award-winning, best-selling Audible Original production from writer Madhuri Shekar, Evil Eye is directed by Elan Dassani and Rajeev Dassani, and stars Sarita Choudhury (Mississippi Masala, Lady in the Water), Sunita Mani (GLOW), Omar Maskati (Unbelievable), and Bernard White (Silicon Valley).

Priyanka recently signed a ‘two-year, multimillion dollar’ production deal with Amazon. “As both an actor and producer, I have always dreamt of an open canvas of creative talent coming together from all over the world to create great content irrespective of language and geography. This has always been the DNA of my production house Purple Pebble Pictures, and is the foundation of this exciting new endeavor with Amazon,” she wrote in a social media statement.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra signs multimillion dollar deal with Amazon Prime: ‘I can do whatever language I want’

Blum, known for producing hit horror films such as Paranormal Activity, Insidious, and The Purge, in recent years has also tasted Oscars success, with films such as Get Out, Us, and BlackKklansman. He previously partnered with Indian filmmakers on the Netflix series Ghoul and Betaal.

