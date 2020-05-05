e-paper
Home / Hollywood / Extraction 2 confirmed by Joe Russo; Chris Hemsworth and Sam Hargrave expected to return for more action

Extraction 2 confirmed by Joe Russo; Chris Hemsworth and Sam Hargrave expected to return for more action

Joe Russo has signed on to write a follow-up to the hit Netflix film, Extraction, 10 days after the film’s release. Once the script is done, deals with Chris Hemsworth and Sam Hargrave will be made.

hollywood Updated: May 05, 2020 09:12 IST
Hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times
Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake in Extraction.
Joe Russo has confirmed that he will work on a follow-up to the hit Netflix film, Extraction. Deals with Chris Hemsworth and director Sam Hargrave will be made on the script is complete.

“The deal is closed for me to write Extraction 2, and we are in the formative stages of what the story can be,” Russo told Deadline. “We’re not committing yet to whether that story goes forward, or backward in time. We left a big loose ending that leaves question marks for the audience.”

Extraction is pacing to become the biggest ever Netflix original debut, projected to rake in 90 million households within the first month of release. According to Deadline, it eclipsed Spenser Confidential (85 million), 6 Underground (83 million), Bird Box (80 million), and the Adam Sandler/Jennifer Aniston comedy Murder Mystery (73 million).

 

Extraction became a runaway hit after the coronavirus pandemic closed the theatrical business all over the world.

“There was always a simple drive to the story, a balletic execution of action where you take a damaged character who made an egregious mistake in the past and has a shot at redemption which might be fatal,” Joe Russo said. “What was key is that we needed a muscular action director like Sam to be the main creative force in the execution of the action.”

Russo said that he expects Hargrave, with whom he worked on several Marvel movies, to return at the helm. As for Hemsworth, Russo said that he will first show the actor the screenplay first. The actor recently expressed excitement to return for any possible follow-ups.

