Extraction 2 on the cards, Chris Hemsworth could return for more action, confirms director Sam Hargrave

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 15:06 IST

Director Sam Hargrave has said that there is potential for a sequel to his film, Extraction. Hargrave, who made his feature debut with the Netflix action thriller, added that it wasn’t always a part of the plan, but discussions about a follow-up began after studio executives saw potential in the story.

He told Collider, “It wasn’t something (discussed) on set. As soon as it got mentioned, that thought of a sequel — because, I guess, Netflix was enjoying the dailies and things were coming together and people were like, ‘Oh, this could be…’. You know, you talk about all these things. Is it a franchise? Is it all these things? Who knows until the movie comes out and the audience responds. They’ll be the ones who decide. But it was talked about.”

Hargrave added, “As soon as it was, Joe brought up an interesting point that most of the time, you get a sequel. Rarely do you go back in time into prequels. […] You get the sense that Chris and Harbour have a great chemistry […] so we thought that was a very interesting way — if you were to go backwards in time — that you could play with the prequel to a story like this.”

The filmmaker was referring to the dynamic between Chris Hemsworth’s character, the mercenary Tyler Rake, and his old ally, played by David Harbour. The film ends ambiguously, and Hargrave had previously spoken about how Netflix had mandated that he leave the story open-ended, perhaps to leave room for a sequel.

Writer Joe Russo said that together with his brother, Anthony, they’re all about franchise filmmaking. The Russos have directed four Marvel films, including the third and fourth Avengers movies. “[Netflix was] very happy with the film and very supportive of it. They’ve been phenomenal to work with. Certainly, when you find an interesting character and an interesting world to explore with a great director, you’re going to want to continue to explore it. My brother and I love franchise filmmaking, we love serialized storytelling. I just think you can do interesting things with characters as you progress their story,” Russo said.

He continued, “You’re limited by two hours, you can only say so much, it’s a very specific craft. When you expand the amount of time you put that character onscreen, you can make other choices with them. So, it would be exciting as hell to go back to work on a second film in that series. We’ve had the preliminary conversations. The question is: Does it all make sense? Can we find the right story to tell? Are we happy to go tell that? Does Sam want to tell that story? Does Chris want to tell that story? There’s still a lot of work to be done.”

Extraction also stars Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi, Golshifteh Farahani and others. The film received mixed-to-positive reviews, with praise being directed at the action and the performances of Hemsworth and Hooda, while Russo’s thin screenplay received some criticism.

