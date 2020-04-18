Extraction: Chris Hemsworth and Randeep Hooda’s knife fight scene teased by Russo Brothers. Watch video

hollywood

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 15:09 IST

Filmmaker duo the Russo Brothers have shared a special sneak peek into a scene from their upcoming film, Extraction, directed by Sam Hargrave. The Netflix original features Chris Hemsworth as the lead and also stars Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda.

In a tiny clip shared by the Russos on Twitter on Friday, Randeep and Chris are seen engaged in a fierce knife fight. A side panel also shows how Chris prepared for the scene with a fight choreographer before the film’s shoot began.

“Now this is how you choreograph a knife fight... #Extraction premieres on @NetflixFilm April 24th. #SamHargrave @chrishemsworth @RandeepHooda @AGBOfilms,” the Russo Brothers captioned the post. Karen Gillan, who plays Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe commented that she ‘can’t wait’ for the film. A fan wrote, “Could watch the making of these all day please post more.”

Extraction was shot extensively in India last year. The film also stars actors Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyulli, and Rudraksh Jaiswal. It revolves around Tyler Rake (essayed by Hemsworth), a fearless, black market mercenary, who embarks on the most deadly extraction of his career when he is enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. It has been shot extensively in India, along with other places around the world.

Also read: Karan Johar pens emotional note for daily wage workers, extends help to govt and NGOs to fight Covid-19

Talking about working with Randeep in the film, Chris told Hindustan Times in a recent interview that he rehearsed his scenes a lot with Randeep. “Most of my stuff was with Randeep...we had endless rehearsals and it was so exhausting for the both of us,” Hemsworth continued, but “none of it felt like work” because everyone was putting in “110%.”

In another interview, he said, “With Randeep, it’s wonderful. Our first introduction was… We had three weeks of fighting each other and we both had our fair share of cuts and bruises. And actually a couple of times I nicked him, but it was by accident and I felt very embarrassed,” he said describing the intense combat sequences they shot in hot weather.

Follow @htshowbiz for more