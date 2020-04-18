e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Hollywood / Extraction: Chris Hemsworth and Randeep Hooda’s knife fight scene teased by Russo Brothers. Watch video

Extraction: Chris Hemsworth and Randeep Hooda’s knife fight scene teased by Russo Brothers. Watch video

Chris Hemsworth and Randeep Hooda fight it out in an intense scene from their upcoming film, Extraction.

hollywood Updated: Apr 18, 2020 15:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Chris Hemsworth and Randeep Hooda are pitted against one another in Extraction.
Chris Hemsworth and Randeep Hooda are pitted against one another in Extraction.
         

Filmmaker duo the Russo Brothers have shared a special sneak peek into a scene from their upcoming film, Extraction, directed by Sam Hargrave. The Netflix original features Chris Hemsworth as the lead and also stars Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda.

In a tiny clip shared by the Russos on Twitter on Friday, Randeep and Chris are seen engaged in a fierce knife fight. A side panel also shows how Chris prepared for the scene with a fight choreographer before the film’s shoot began.

“Now this is how you choreograph a knife fight... #Extraction premieres on @NetflixFilm April 24th. #SamHargrave @chrishemsworth @RandeepHooda @AGBOfilms,” the Russo Brothers captioned the post. Karen Gillan, who plays Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe commented that she ‘can’t wait’ for the film. A fan wrote, “Could watch the making of these all day please post more.”

 

Extraction was shot extensively in India last year. The film also stars actors Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyulli, and Rudraksh Jaiswal. It revolves around Tyler Rake (essayed by Hemsworth), a fearless, black market mercenary, who embarks on the most deadly extraction of his career when he is enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. It has been shot extensively in India, along with other places around the world.

Hindustantimes

Also read: Karan Johar pens emotional note for daily wage workers, extends help to govt and NGOs to fight Covid-19

Talking about working with Randeep in the film, Chris told Hindustan Times in a recent interview that he rehearsed his scenes a lot with Randeep. “Most of my stuff was with Randeep...we had endless rehearsals and it was so exhausting for the both of us,” Hemsworth continued, but “none of it felt like work” because everyone was putting in “110%.”

In another interview, he said, “With Randeep, it’s wonderful. Our first introduction was… We had three weeks of fighting each other and we both had our fair share of cuts and bruises. And actually a couple of times I nicked him, but it was by accident and I felt very embarrassed,” he said describing the intense combat sequences they shot in hot weather.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Covid-19: Govt gears up for biggest surge in demand for jobs under MGNREGS
Covid-19: Govt gears up for biggest surge in demand for jobs under MGNREGS
Sonia Gandhi sets up new team on Covid-19, Manmohan Singh plays lead role
Sonia Gandhi sets up new team on Covid-19, Manmohan Singh plays lead role
India stings Pakistan over its minority record at IMF meet for $1.4 bn aid
India stings Pakistan over its minority record at IMF meet for $1.4 bn aid
LIVE: Ludhiana Assistant Commissioner of Police Anil Kohli dies due to Covid-19
LIVE: Ludhiana Assistant Commissioner of Police Anil Kohli dies due to Covid-19
Gujarat becomes 6th state with over 1000 cases: Covid-19 state tally
Gujarat becomes 6th state with over 1000 cases: Covid-19 state tally
Difficult to go against him: Pietersen picks Dhoni as greatest captain ever
Difficult to go against him: Pietersen picks Dhoni as greatest captain ever
US celebrities donate vehicles to help fight Covid-19. Will Indian stars follow?
US celebrities donate vehicles to help fight Covid-19. Will Indian stars follow?
Kerala man gets Covid 29 days after travel: Top 5 from HT
Kerala man gets Covid 29 days after travel: Top 5 from HT
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

Hollywood News