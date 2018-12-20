Today in New Delhi, India
First trailer for David Harbour’s Hellboy is out and has divided the internet already

Fans cannot agree on the new trailer for Neil Marshall’s Hellboy. Some find it hilarious and cool while others thought it was campy and a watered down version of Guillermo del Toro’s films.

hollywood Updated: Dec 20, 2018 17:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
David Harbour in the trailer for Hellboy.

The first trailer for director Neil Marshall’s Hellboy was released on Wednesday. The film stars Stranger Things’ David Harbour in the lead role, who replaces Ron Pearlman in Guillermo del Toro’s earlier two versions movies based on the popular comic book character.

The trailer shows Hellboy joining hands with the security services to protect humanity against giant monsters and Milla Jovovich’s Blood Queen Nimue. The film also stars Ian McShane, Daniel Dae Kim, Sophie Okonedo, Brian Gleeson and Thomas Haden Church.

However, the trailer has not been a hit with everyone. While some are praising its comedic theme, others think it is a campy, spoof-like version of Guillermo del Toro’s masterpieces. “This looks like a bad movie,” read a comment on YouTube, “Why do i get the feeling like this is a SNL sketch or something,” read another comment, “Getting pretty fed up of people promising things that will be “closer to the source material” and then going in the exact opposite direction,” wrote another.

More positive comments read, “That #Hellboy trailer was (fire) Reminded me of Suicide Squad but better. Hoping for the best!”, “I’m half way through watching the leaked trailer for Hellboy and I just want to say that I’ve paused it just to let you know that BIG MO FROM EASTENDERS IS IN IT. OK, back to the trailer” and “For the record, I’m all-in for Neil Marshall’s #Hellboy. Confused about the tone (what had been promised & what’s on display in trailer seem at odds), but David Harbour has obviously been perfectly cast and it looks like a damn good time. Should be fun!”

Check out more reactions:

The film will release on April 12.

First Published: Dec 20, 2018 17:57 IST

