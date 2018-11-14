Five Avengers Infinity War mistakes that even die-hard Marvel fans missed

Avengers: Infinity War cost approximately $400 million to make. It had more moving parts than most movies; dozens of top-billed actors, several locations, huge amounts of visual effects shots, and thousands of crew members.

The film was shot over a span of many months, back-to-back with the upcoming Avengers 4, which might even be bigger. Of course there would be mistakes. ScreenRant has put together a list of errors in the record breaking Marvel movie - from continuity goof ups to slips of the tongue. Here are five that you might have missed.

Thor’s pronunciation

Chris Hemsworth as Thor in Avengers: Infinity War.

When he’s explaining his plan to the Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor mispronounces the planet ‘Nidavellir’ not once but twice. He calls it ‘Nivadellir’.

Spidey’s hair

Tom Holland’s changing hairstyles in Avengers: Infinity War.

When Spider-Man gatecrashes into Ebony Maw’s ship, he runs into Tony Stark. At the beginning of the scene, Peter Parker’s hair is slicked back, but a few shots later, it’s parted to the side in a flick.

Tony’s hoodie

The case of Robert Downey Jr’s vanishing hoodie.

When Tony Stark and Pepper Potts are walking around Central Park, Pepper undoes the knot in Tony’s hoodie, but in the next shot, the hoodie is gone altogether, only to return a few moments later after the arrival of Doctor Strange.

The Infinity Gauntlet

Thanos changes colour and here’s proof.

When we first saw the Infinity Gauntlet in Avengers: Age of Ultron, it looked very different from the one in Infinity War. Since we know that there’s only one Gauntlet, this is an error as big as the changes made to Thanos’ appearance between the two films.

Bucky’s arm

Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes in Avengers: Infinity War.

At the end of Avengers: Infinity War, Bucky Barnes is one of the many Avengers to have been reduced to dust. While his gun is left behind, his metallic arm disappears with him. But since neither of them are biologically a part of his body, why the difference?

