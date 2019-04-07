From Superman to Annabelle: Shazam’s post-credits scenes and cameos, explained

Like most major superhero movies, DC’s Shazam! also requires the audience to stick around after the ending. To answer the question on everyone’s mind: yes, Shazam! does indeed have post-credits scenes, and a super-secret cameo as well.

While the trailers managed relatively well to keep the film’s plot a secret, there had been reports that Henry Cavill had been approached to make a cameo appearance in the film, but had turned the offer down. The Hollywood Reporter had said that Warner Bros’ relationship with Cavill soured when the actor refused to film a cameo in Shazam! Cavill reportedly still has one film left in his DC contract, and the cameo would have counted. Both ScreenRant and Beyond the Trailer report that the reason Cavill was holding out was because he felt that he was owed more money now that his star had risen.

Cavill and his camp have since denied that the actor has been dropped as the Man of Steel, although a Variety story reported that Warner Bros doesn’t have any Superman films (with Cavill) in active development. His co-star, Ben Affleck, recently announced that he would not be returning as Batman in future films.

Batman doesn’t appear in Shazam, although the Batarang is seen on multiple occasions, and is even used against the villain, Dr Thaddeus Sivana, in a crucial scene. Action figures of Affleck’s Dark Knight (and others) are seen in a toy shop, as are newspaper clippings seemingly reporting events we’ve seen in previous films.

This image released by Warner Bros. shows Zachary Levi, right, and Jack Dylan Grazer in a scene from Shazam! ( AP )

Shazam! does have a Superman cameo at the end, when Zachary Levi’s title character introduces him to his foster brother at school. But tellingly, we never see Superman’s face, although he appears to be wearing the DCEU version of the costume.

The film’s first post-credits scene introduces fans to perhaps one of the most obscure DC villains ever - Mister Mind, a talking caterpillar who speaks to Sivana in prison, and teases a sequel as well. Mister Mind is previously seen inside a glass case at the Rock of Eternity.

Mister Mind is a two-inch caterpillar from Venus, with intentions of taking over the world, with the aid of his organisation, the Monster Society of Evil.

According to IGN, this might suggest that the Shazam! films will keep in line with the current comics’ run, written by Geoff Johns, in which Sivana and Mister Mind take on Billy Batson and his foster siblings - who towards the end of the film also gain superpowers.

Other easter eggs spotted in the film suggest the future involvement of the Crocodile Men from the planet Punkus, who are seen playing cards during a quick scene towards the end of the film. Other easter eggs tie the film to director David F Sandberg’s horror movie, Lights Out, with actor Andi Osho reprising her role as social worker Emma Glover. Shazam! also features an appearance by his wife and actor Lotta Losten. The demonic Annabelle doll also makes a blink-and-miss appearance in a pawn shop. Sandberg previously directed Annabelle: Creation.

The film’s second post-credits scene features yet another silent cameo by a DC superhero, when Freddie and Billy discuss Aquaman’s ability to talk to fish.

