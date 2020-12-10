e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Hollywood / Google reveals list of top searches: Parasite leads among movies, WAP is most searched definition

Google reveals list of top searches: Parasite leads among movies, WAP is most searched definition

Google has shared its list of top searches of the year. While Tom Hanks led the film actors’ list, Netflix ruled over all else when it came to TV series. Oscar winner Parasite was the most searched film.

hollywood Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 13:51 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Parasite and WAP were among the most googled queries this year.
Parasite and WAP were among the most googled queries this year.
         

Google has unveiled its annual list of top searches of the year. Parasite, which created history this year at the Oscars, became the most searched film around the world.

Actor Tom Hanks, who was among the most popular celebrities to contract the coronavirus earlier this year, became the most searched actor. Jada Pinkett Smith’s explosive Red Table Talks episodes also earned her a spot on the list. Joaquin Phoenix’s Best Actor Oscar win for Joker got him the seventh spot.

Netflix ruled above all others in the TV shows category, nabbing the top 6 spots on the list. The most searched show was mega hit docu-series, Tiger King, followed by Cobra Kai, Ozark, The Umbrella Academy and the internet’s latest favourite, Queen’s Gambit.

Interestingly, the world’s most searched word definition also came from the world of entertainment. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP was the most searched definition of the year. To know what it means, we suggest you Google it too.

Here’s the full list :

Actors

Tom Hanks

Chris D’Elia

Jada Pinkett Smith

Timothée Chalamet

Ricky Gervais

Amber Heard

Joaquin Phoenix

Danny Masterson

Ryan Dorsey

Lea Michele

Also read: Deepika Padukone enjoys some sun and snacks with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Shakun Batra during the making of their next

TV Shows

Tiger King (Netflix)

Cobra Kai (Netflix/YouTube)

Ozark (Netflix)

The Umbrella Academy (Netflix)

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Outer Banks (Netflix)

Ratched (Netflix)

All American (CW/Netflix)

The Last Dance (ESPN/Netflix)

Movies

Parasite

1917

Black Panther

Birds of Prey

Little Women

Just Mercy

Bad Boys 3

Sonic the Hedgehog

Contagion

Fantasy Island

Musicians and Bands

Shakira

August Alsina

Adele

Doja Cat

Grimes

Van Halen

Lizzo

Tamar Braxton

Quando Rondo

Tory Lanez

Songs/Lyrics

WAP

The Box

Godzilla

Gooba

Break My Stride

This Is For Rachel

Say So

Yummy

Heather

Roxanne

Definitions

WAP

entanglement

antebellum

pandemic

asymptomatic

Juneteenth

BIPOC

quarantine

simp

furlough

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
PM lays foundation stone of new Parliament building, prayer ends
PM lays foundation stone of new Parliament building, prayer ends
At Asean meet, Rajnath Singh delivers a clear message to China on Ladakh
At Asean meet, Rajnath Singh delivers a clear message to China on Ladakh
Farmers’ protest: Why agri reforms are hard to sell
Farmers’ protest: Why agri reforms are hard to sell
Parliament: From a circular building of Rs 83 lakh to a Rs 970-cr triangular edifice
Parliament: From a circular building of Rs 83 lakh to a Rs 970-cr triangular edifice
Trend to bulldoze democracy: Mamata Banerjee tweets on Human Rights Day
Trend to bulldoze democracy: Mamata Banerjee tweets on Human Rights Day
India, Nepal to start flights under air bubble arrangement
India, Nepal to start flights under air bubble arrangement
Given triple talaq by husband in US, Hyderabadi woman knocks on MEA doors
Given triple talaq by husband in US, Hyderabadi woman knocks on MEA doors
Farmer protest: UK PM Boris confuses issue with India-Pakistan tension
Farmer protest: UK PM Boris confuses issue with India-Pakistan tension
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveCovid-19 vaccineHuman Rights Day 2020Farmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Hollywood News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In