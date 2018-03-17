He is doing great, says Adam Scott on ‘lovely guy’ Aziz Ansari

Big Little Lies star Adam Scott has said that comedian Aziz Ansari is “doing great” in the aftermath of the sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Ansari, 35, and Scott, 44, starred in Parks and Recreation together from 2010-2015. Scott portrayed the role of Ben Wyatt while Ansari played Tom Haverford in the NBC comedy. “I don’t know what to say on the record about Aziz. I don’t want to say anything that would be misconstrued. I’ll say this: Aziz is doing great. He’s a great, lovely guy,” Scott told Vulture.

After the sexual harassment scandal, involving Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, blew up, a 23-year-old Brooklyn-based photographer came forward and recounted her date with Ansari that she called as “the worst night of my life” in an interview with Babe.net.

The woman said she “used verbal and non-verbal cues to indicate how uncomfortable and distressed she was”. She added that her reticence to engage in the act was “ignored” by the actor.

Responding to the claim, Ansari said the two engaged in “sexual activity, which by all indications was completely consensual”.