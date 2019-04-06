He’s Avengers’ trump card against Thanos and their Quantum Realm guide, top 5 Ant-Man theories on Paul Rudd’s birthday

Paul Rudd turns 50 on Saturday, April 6. While several fans have theorised about the secret behind his youthful looks, we’re going to focus on different kinds of theories here - the ones that involve Ant-Man, the Quantum Realm and Thanos.

Ant-Man is considered to be the Avengers’ trump card in Avengers: Endgame - the only surviving character who has the ability to travel across dimensions. It has been theorised that the Avengers will travel either through time or across dimensions to save, or ‘avenge the fallen’.

Ever since his appearance at the end of the first trailer, when he came knocking on the door of the Avengers’ headquarters, with his Quantum Realm lab in tow, fan theories around how Ant-Man will aid the Avengers have been doing the rounds online.

Here are the five most popular ones.

Ant-Man will lead Iron Man, Captain America into the Quantum Realm

This clue was spotted in the Avengers: Endgame trailer itself. One fan noted how Scott seemed to be tugging along a suitcase behind him. We already know that he Hank Pym has shrunk an entire building down to a small size in order to transport his lab more easily, and the fan suggests that this is how Scott will lead the Avengers into the Quatum Realm.

Doctor Strange was playing for time to help Ant-Man

While it has been theorised that Doctor Strange was playing for time in order to allow Thor to get his new weapon, a parallel theory suggests that it wasn’t Thor that Strange was counting on, but Ant-Man. By allowing Ant-Man to enter the Quantum Realm, Strange ensured that the Avengers would have a game plan for the future.

Ant-Man’s escape

One of the biggest questions that Marvel fans find themselves pondering regularly is ‘How will Ant-Man escape from the Quantum Realm?’ While some have suggested that he will be rescued by Captain Marvel, or even Iron Man, or even a character we haven’t seen yet, one theorist suggested that Ant-Man’s saviour will be Luis, who will recount the story in his own unique way later.

Ant-Man ends up in 1993

One popular theory suggests that when Scott travels to the Quantum Realm to rescue Janet van Dyne, he arrives in 1993, which is where he still is when he comes knocking on the Avengers’ door in the Endgame trailer.

Thanus

The popular ‘Thanus’ theory has drawn reactions both from Paul Rudd and Josh Brolin, and has also inspired a surprisingly well-made animated video of how it could actually play out. The theory, which has been doing the rounds ever since the release of Avengers: Infinity War, involves Ant-Man entering Thanos rectally, and enlarging.

