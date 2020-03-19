e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Hollywood / Hugh Jackman shuts down his NYC cafe amid coronavirus lockdown, says ‘it’s the right thing to do’

Hugh Jackman shuts down his NYC cafe amid coronavirus lockdown, says ‘it’s the right thing to do’

Hugh Jackman has temporarily closed his cafe Laughing Man to avoid the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

hollywood Updated: Mar 19, 2020 14:09 IST
Press Trust of India
Hugh Jackman arrives for the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London.
Hugh Jackman arrives for the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London.(REUTERS)
         

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman has temporarily closed his cafe Laughing Man to avoid the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

The 51-year-old actor felt it was the "right thing" to do in order to ensure the safety of the staff and guests. "We have made the decision to temporarily close the @laughingmancafe. We feel this is the best course of action to ensure the safety of our staff and community,” he wrote on Instagram.

 

“We also feel it is the right thing for the larger community of NYC. We want to be a place of healthy interaction and not a potential danger to you.” Jackman also urged his fans to take care of each other as the world grapples with the virus.

Also read: Game of Thrones actor Indira Varma says she has coronavirus, was doing play with Emilia Clarke

"This is a time when we find new depths to our motto ALL BE HAPPY and hope, more then ever, for it to help guide humanity. While it pains us not to serve you person to person, we will look for other ways to serve you during this time. Let us take care of each other the best we can. We wish the whole world health, peace, patience and love. #allbehappy ,” he wrote.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
2 million NRIs residing in 10 countries hit by coronavirus
2 million NRIs residing in 10 countries hit by coronavirus
Coronavirus Live: ‘Survival at stake’, says IndiGo CEO; announces pay cut
Coronavirus Live: ‘Survival at stake’, says IndiGo CEO; announces pay cut
Tihar preps to hang 4 Delhi gang-rape convicts at 5.30 am tomorrow
Tihar preps to hang 4 Delhi gang-rape convicts at 5.30 am tomorrow
No community transmission of Covid-19 in India, random tests negative: ICMR
No community transmission of Covid-19 in India, random tests negative: ICMR
IndiGo, Vistara may ground jets as coronavirus cases jump in India: Report
IndiGo, Vistara may ground jets as coronavirus cases jump in India: Report
Renault launches Captur SUV with plug-in hybrid option
Renault launches Captur SUV with plug-in hybrid option
These new Nokia smartphones are launching today: Check top features
These new Nokia smartphones are launching today: Check top features
‘The Indian players not playing in team are way more talented than me’
‘The Indian players not playing in team are way more talented than me’
trending topics
coronavirus infectionsCovid-19Bihar D.El.EdCoronavirus outbreakCoronavirus CasesAB de VilliersParas ChhabraPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

Hollywood News