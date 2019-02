I promise Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will happen, says Chris Pratt

Actor Chris Pratt has confirmed that the third instalment of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise will happen.

During the Lego Movie 2 premiere, Pratt assured fans that the Marvel franchise, whose production was put on hold in 2018 after director James Gunn was fired for making insensitive and controversial jokes on Twitter, will definitely hit the screens, variety.com reported.

He said: "I promise there'll be a third movie, I don't know exactly what that's going to look like, but I know everyone on board is just eager to give the fans what they want and wrap up a trilogy in a meaningful way.

"We're still circling the city of Jericho, I like to say," added Pratt, who is known for his role of Star-Lord in the franchise.

Also read: The Guardians of the Galaxy have united in support of their leader, James Gunn

After a spirited fan campaign directed at Disney, and the cast, to have Gunn rehired, the filmmaker has since moved on to rivals DC, where he will direct a sequel to Suicide Squad.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 03, 2019 15:21 IST