Is Angelina Jolie secretly dating Colin Farrell? Brad Pitt reportedly upset

A new report suggests that actor Angelina Jolie has secretly been dating Colin Farrell for two months. Jolie was spotted with four of her six children at the world premiere of the recent Disney film, Dumbo, starring Farrell.

Radar Online quotes an insider as saying that while Farrell has been dating model Kelly McNamara on and off for the past couple of years, Jolie, ‘usually gets what she wants and there’s no denying they have a major chemistry.’

The report also mentions that the actors had a brief romance while filming the 2004 historical epic, Alexander. “They’ve come such a long way since the wild old days when they last hooked up,” the source continues, adding that Jolie is ‘determined to explore their connection further.’

US actor Angelina Jolie and children Knox Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt arrive for the world premiere of Disney's Dumbo. ( AFP )

Jolie and her children - Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 12, and 10-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox - were seen at the recent premiere of Disney’s Dumbo. Jolie stars as Maleficent for Disney, and will reprise her role in an upcoming sequel.

A report in OK magazine suggests that Jolie’s ex-husband, Brad Pitt, is upset with Farrell (his friend) for dating her. He ‘isn’t sure he wants his six children around any other men right now,’ the report says, adding, “His kids have had a rough time since the divorce, and he thinks they all need some time to heal.”

Pitt and Jolie abruptly separated at the end of 2016, and have since been involved in a bitter custody dispute over the kids. They were spotted together for the first time recently, reportedly at a meeting about their children’s custody.

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 19:35 IST