James Corden: ‘Haven’t seen Cats but heard it’s terrible’

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 12:39 IST

Actor-TV show host James Corden says he is yet to watch his latest release Cats but he has been told the musical has turned out to be “terrible”. The comic plays Bustopher Jones in Tom Hooper’s adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical.

“I haven’t seen it, but I’ve heard it’s terrible,” Corden said on BBC Radio 2 interview, according to the Independent. “I’ll catch it one day, I imagine,” he added.The film was mounted a budget of USD 100 million, but earned only USD 6.5 million during its opening weekend.

Universal Studios recently announced that a new version of the film with “improved visual effects” will be sent to the theatres. Adapted from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical, the movie shows the actors’ faces while their bodies appear to be covered in fur. Cats also stars Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Francesca Hayward, Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson, and Jason Derulo.

Derulo has hit back at critics who have slammed the film adaptation of the hit stage musical, calling the movie “an incredible, brave piece of art”. From “cat-tastrophic” to “the worst thing to happen to cats since dogs”, most reviews for the film released this week have been far from kind, with disapproval ranging over the cast’s computer-generated furry looks, oversized sets and plot.

As of Friday, 19% of 129 reviews collected on the Rotten Tomatoes website were positive. “Reviews don’t matter ... It’s an incredible, brave piece of art ... When (the musical) came out on Broadway, it was the same thing, people were like ‘What is this, this is something totally different’,” Derulo told celebrity website TMZ.

“Any time that you defy what an art form is, any time you defy all rules ... there’s going to be some pushback obviously,” Derulo added, calling the film’s director, Oscar winner Tom Hooper, a “class act”.

