Jennifer Lawrence on her Dark Phoenix death scene: ‘I cried watching Sophie Turner’

Actor Jennifer Lawrence whose character Mystique dies at the end of her recently released film Dark Phoenix, opened up about the death scene. Speaking about the scene where her character dies, Lawrence said, “I teared up a little bit watching Sophie in that scene,” The Hollywood Reporter quoted Lawrence.

Lawrence along with her fellow cast from Dark Phoenix made an appearance on The Jimmy Kimmel Show and shared some memories from the film set.“Her reaction to the death was so emotional,” she added.

Speaking of Turner, who played the titular character, Lawrence said that she was crying in the scene “because her dialect coach before the scene took her Juul away.” To which, Turner jokingly replied, “It’s how I act. Take it away, give it back, that’s happy and sad.”

Also read: Salman Khan slaps security guard for misbehaving with child at Bharat premiere, video shows. Fans have mixed reactions on Twitter

The cast also shared some moments from the sets of their films. Michael Fassbender and James McAvoy reminisced their time riding golf carts on the sets of S-Men and said, “ I thought, wow, James is actually really good, really fast, but then I realized that James was just crazy, he’s going way too fast.”

The host Kimmel made his guests play a very interesting game. The stars went through a jar where they had placed pieces of paper identifying their greatest fears and attempted to guess which fear was whose.

Jessica Chastain, who essayed the role of Smith in the film, revealed that her biggest fear was snakes whereas Tye Sheridan said his fear is to be left stranded on the Pacific Ocean.

Nicholas Hoult had a funny take to the fame and shared his biggest fear is “not getting enough food at cast dinners.”

The latest in the X-Men franchise is written and directed by Simon Kinberg who also served as the scriptwriter for the 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand, the film hit the screens on June 5.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 13:24 IST