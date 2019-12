Jim Carrey in talks to reprise his role in Ace Ventura 3

hollywood

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 16:07 IST

A third Ace Ventura film is reportedly in the works, with a possibility of veteran actor Jim Carrey's return as the iconic character.

A source told the website We Got This Covered that there are only talks to do a third film in the series and Carrey is said to be interested in the idea. Production house Morgan Creek, which backed the first two films in the series, alluded to the confirmation of the news on Twitter.

The banner shared the link of the story on its official account, captioned as "#AceVentura3".

Carrey starred as the eccentric private detective specialising in the retrieval of missing animals in two films -- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) and Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995). The actor is previously said to have turned down the idea of reprising the role of Ventura, his When Nature Calls co-star Tommy Davidson had said.

