Jim Carrey in talks to reprise his role in Ace Ventura 3

A third Ace Ventura film is reportedly in the works, with a possibility of veteran actor Jim Carrey’s return as the iconic character.

hollywood Updated: Dec 11, 2019 16:07 IST

Press Trust of India
Jim Carrey has played Ace Ventura in two films.
A source told the website We Got This Covered that there are only talks to do a third film in the series and Carrey is said to be interested in the idea. Production house Morgan Creek, which backed the first two films in the series, alluded to the confirmation of the news on Twitter.

The banner shared the link of the story on its official account, captioned as "#AceVentura3".

Carrey starred as the eccentric private detective specialising in the retrieval of missing animals in two films -- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) and Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995). The actor is previously said to have turned down the idea of reprising the role of Ventura, his When Nature Calls co-star Tommy Davidson had said.

