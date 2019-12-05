e-paper
Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, Martin Scorsese’s Irishman are among AFI’s top 10 films of 2019. Read the full list

Martin Scorsese’s Irishman and Todd Phillips’ Joker are among the top 10 films of the year, according to the American Film Institute. Here are the rest.

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 13:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Joaquin Phoenix in a scene from Joker. The film was named one of the American Film Institute's top 10 movies of the year.
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Joaquin Phoenix in a scene from Joker. The film was named one of the American Film Institute's top 10 movies of the year. (AP)
         

Martin Scorsese’s gangster epic The Irishman, which has been steadily making progress in the awards season, has been named one of the top 10 films of the year by the American Film Institute. A place on this list is traditionally considered a good omen for a film’s chances at the Oscars.

The Irishman was also named the best film of the year by the New York Film Critics’ Circle, and the National Board of Review.

Joining The Irishman in the list are fellow Netflix contender, Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, Lulu Wang’s semi-autobiographical drama The Farewell, Todd Phillips’ record-breaking comic book movie Joker, Sam Mendes’ upcoming war drama 1917, Taika Waititi’s political satire Jojo Rabbit, Rian Johnson’s murder mystery Knives Out, Greta Gerwigs period piece Little Women, Clint Eastwood’s fact-based Richard Jewell and Quentin Tarantino’s comedy-drama Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

This image released by Netflix shows Al Pacino portraying Jimmy Hoffa, left, and Robert De Niro as Frank Sheeran in a scene from The Irishman.
This image released by Netflix shows Al Pacino portraying Jimmy Hoffa, left, and Robert De Niro as Frank Sheeran in a scene from The Irishman. ( AP )

The year’s Special Award will be given to Bong Joon-ho’s South Korean social satire Parasite, which is considered a frontrunner in the Best International Film category.

In the television category, the AFI has named HBO’s Chernobyl, Succession, Veep, Watchmen, and Game of Thrones. Netflix titles such as Unbelievable, When They See Us and The Crown are joined by FX’s Fosse/Verdon and Pose. The Special Award winner is Fleabag.

Nominations for the Academy Awards will be announced on Monday, January 13, 2020. The Oscars will take place on February 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood.

