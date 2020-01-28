Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker to be re-released in India on February 14

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 16:11 IST

Joaquin Phoenix's Joker, which has become an award-season favourite, will be re-released in India on February 14.

Todd Phillips along with Phoenix turned the story of the mentally unstable loner and failed comedian Arthur Fleck into a blockbuster on par with the Marvel movies. It was earlier released in India on October 2, 2019.

Given the massive Oscar buzz around the film -- Joker scored 11 nominations, including Best Actor, Best Film and Director -- Warner Bros Pictures will re-release the film four days after the Oscars ceremony.

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows director Todd Phillips, left, and Joaquin Phoenix on the set of Joker. ( AP )

The film will be re-release in cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Noida, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Kochi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Mysore, Ahmedabad, Coimbatore, and others.

The film traces the protagonist's early life as Arthur Fleck, who is an aspiring stand-up comedian struggling to make ends meet and constantly derided by society. The film narrates the circumstances that push Fleck into a life of crime after he fails to find his way in Gotham's fractured society.

The Warner Bros. project has become the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time, and has crossed the $ 1 billion mark at the worldwide box office. A follow-up to the film has been speculated. Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will also be re-released in India on the same day.

