John Wick 3 Parabellum trailer: Keanu Reeves shoots his way through New York

The first trailer for John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum, the third in the hit John Wick franchise, was released online on Thursday. Set to the tunes of Frank Sinatra’s The Impossible Dream, the trailer once again combines the series’ fondness for classic cinema, and ultra-modern action.

We catch up with John Wick, played by Keanu Reeves, after he has been excommunicated by the Continental - an international organisation of assassins - for killing the villainous Santino D’Antonio at the end of the second film. There’s a $14 million price on his head as John attempts to survive hordes of assassins and an unforgiving New York City.

Watch the John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum trailer here

He teams up with the last person who still believes in him - Sofia, played by Halle Berry - and stages a final stand against the incoming threat, led by Mark Dacascos’s villain.

The Parabellum trailer teases the amped-up action that the John Wick movies are so famous for. We see glimpses of the famous Hong Kong-inspired gun-fu, and even a shot of what appears to be the film’s centrepiece - a chase sequence on horses and bikes in which John uses a samurai sword.

The first John Wick was a surprise hit, riding a wave of positive reviews and goodwill for Keanu Reeves to a strong box office haul of nearly $90 million. The second film, released in 2017, made over $170 million. The first film was co-directed by Chad Stahelski and David Leitch. Leitch went on to helm Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, and the upcoming Fast & Furious spin-off, while Stahelski hung on to Wick.

Parabellum is scheduled for a May 17 release. A female-led spin-off titled the Ballerina is in the pipeline, as is a TV show set inside the Continental hotel.

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 16:07 IST