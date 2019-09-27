Johnny Depp’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame defaced, vandal writes ‘phoney’

hollywood

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 18:28 IST

Amid his ongoing row with former wife Amber Heard, actor Johnny Depp's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been defaced. Depp's star, which was unveiled in 1999, had three words scribbled on it using a black marker, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Someone has written 'phoney' just above his name, along with the curse words ‘a**’ and ‘b****’ in-between his name and the gold film emblem. It appears that star was defaced sometime on Thursday (September 26).

It's not the first time the Walk Of Fame has been vandalised, with members of the public frequently scrawling on US President Donald Trump's star, and Mariah Carey's star being graffitied back in 2017.

Johnny Depp at the 76th Venice Film Festival. ( REUTERS )

Depp broke out with classic horror film A Nightmare On Elm Street in 1984, followed by his spell on TV show 21 Jump Street. He went onto feature in projects such as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Arizona Dream, Finding Neverland, and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street.

His memorable roles gave him the title of third highest-grossing actor in the world, as films featuring Depp have grossed over $3.7 billion in the US and more than $10 billion worldwide.

At present, he is going through a rough patch that saw his films bombing at the box office, and negative press that includes accusations of domestic abuse during his marriage to Heard. There have been several lawsuits against him, and accusations of epic spending that has reportedly caused him some major financial problems.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 18:28 IST