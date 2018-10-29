Jude Law will play a manipulative Albus Dumbledore in Crimes of Grindelwald

Harry Potter actor Evanna Lynch is excited to see Jude Law's take on the future Hogwarts headmaster, Albus Dumbledore, in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood in the original Harry Potter films, says Law is perfect as the "manipulative" Dumbledore."He is so perfect as Dumbledore. He totally captures that serenity, that inner peace. He captures the manipulative side of Dumbledore. Dumbledore's a kind person — he's nice. He's not manipulative in an evil way. He wants to get people on his side, fighting for the right thing. You see that in book six, and that's really shown more, explored more, in this movie. From what I've seen, I think he's perfect," Lynch told The Hollywood Reporter.

Crimes of Grindelwald is not only a sequel to the first Fantastic Beasts installment, but is also a prequel to the original Potter saga. Written by author JK Rowling and directed by David Yates, the film will explore the backstories of Dumbledore and Grindelwald (Johnny Depp), as well as more minor characters from the canon, including Lord Voldemort's snake, Nagini, in her human form.

"The second movie goes so much deeper into the world. It really gives much more texture to all the characters that we know and love as the secondary characters — the adults who were running Hogwarts — so I'm so excited. A lot of bombshells are going to be dropped in this movie, which I can't wait for the rest of the fans to find out," Lynch said.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will hit the theatres on November 16.

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 11:45 IST