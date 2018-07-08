Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom crosses $1 billion (Rs 6800 cr) mark at box office

Universal and Amblin’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has crossed $1 billion (Rs 6800 crore) at the worldwide box office, becoming the 35th film to achieve the milestone.

The sequel, which cost $170 million to make before marketing, finished the day with a domestic total of $304.8 million and $700.7 million overseas, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Chris Pratt in a scene from the upcoming Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. (AP)

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard once again lead the cast along with Daniella Pineda, Rafe Spall, Isabella Sermon, James Cromwell and Geraldine Chaplin.

The story follows two characters who rush to help rescue the dinosaurs on the abandoned island of Isla Nublar after a volcano erupts. They uncover a menacing conspiracy, however, the evacuation leads to a secret dino-encampment on the mainland of America.

It is the third movie of the year so far to cross $1 billion following Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther, both from Disney. Fallen Kingdom was directed by Spanish filmmaker JA Bayona.

