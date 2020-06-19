e-paper
Home / Hollywood / Justice League Snyder Cut gets spooky teaser; first glimpse of Darkseid, DC’s very own Thanos, revealed

Justice League Snyder Cut gets spooky teaser; first glimpse of Darkseid, DC’s very own Thanos, revealed

Zack Snyder has shared the first teaser for his cut of Justice League, to be released on HBOMax. It shows Gal Gadot discovering an eerie artifact.

hollywood Updated: Jun 19, 2020 14:09 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Gal Gadot in the teaser for Zack Synder’s Justice League.
Filmmaker Zack Snyder has shared the first teaser for the upcoming ‘Snyder Cut’ of 2017’s Justice League. Zack Snyder’s Justice League, as it is officially called, will release on HBO Max in 2021.

Sharing a tiny clip from the film, Zack wrote, “First-ever sneak peek at JL. Get ready for more at DC FanDome. @hbomax#releasethesnydercut #DCFanDome.” The video shows Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince/Wonder Woman looking at a creepy painting of a dark monster, bearing a flaming torch in her hand. The painting hints the arrival of the villainous Darkseid.

 

The voice of Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor is heard, giving out an ominous message. “The bell’s already been rung, and they’ve heard it. Out in the dark among the stars. Ding dong. The god is dead,” he says.

Actor Jason Momoa, who plays Aquaman in the DCEU, also shared the film’s teaser. “The best part about being aquaman is that zack synder created me so i get to see all this awesome shit before anyone,” he wrote on Instagram. “@hbomax #releasethesnydercut #DCFanDome Here’s a first ever peek at Zack Snyder‘s Justice League. cheeeehuuuuuuuuu aloha j,” he wrote. The film also starred Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman and Ezra Miller as The Flash.

DC Fandome is an online event scheduled for August 22 when the studios will reveal updates on their upcoming films such as the Justice League, Black Adam, Wonder Woman 1984, Matt Reeves’ The Batman and others.

Zack had announced the film’s release in May. Ever since the theatrical cut was released to disappointing audience response, rumours started surfacing that a different ‘Snyder Cut’ of the film also exits. Over the years, the demand to release it to the world kept gaining more voices.

Zack had completed the majority of work on the movie in 2016 but stepped away from post-production in light of a family tragedy. Warner Bros. brought in The Avengers director Joss Whedon to step into Snyder’s shoes for reshoots and tweaks. The Warner Bros. film opened to discouraging reviews and reportedly caused a loss of about $60 million to the studio, as it was one of the most expensive films ever made.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

