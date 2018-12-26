Kevin Spacey’s bizarre House of Cards video gets 4.5 million hits in 24 hours

Actor Kevin Spacey's bizarre House of Cards inspired video, which he posted on the same day it was revealed that he will be charged of felony sexual assault in Massachusetts, has raked up 4.5 million online views in 24 hours.

The actor, in the video titled Let Me Be Frank and posted on Monday, defends himself against the #MeToo allegations against him but in character as the scheming politician Frank Underwood. The video was posted as news broke that Spacey will be arraigned on a charge of indecent assault and battery at Nantucket District Court in Massachusetts on January 7. The alleged assault on a teenage male victim took place at a Nantucket bar in July 2016, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Spacey was the leading star on the Netflix show but after allegations of sexual harassment surfaced against him, he was written out of the story with Robin Wright taking the charge.

His character is shown killed offscreen, something that the actor also alluded to in his video.

"I know what you want. You want me back," Spacey said in video. "Of course, some believed everything and have been just waiting with bated breath to hear me confess it all. They're just dying to have me declare that everything said is true and that I got what I deserved. Only you and I both know it's never that simple, not in politics and not in life," said the actor in the video, which shows him in the kitchen in a Santa apron.

Actor Anthony Rapp was the first to accuse Spacey of sexual harassment when he was a teenager, leading many more to come forward with similar allegations.

In a reference to the finale of the show, which many critics did not like, Spacey said, "All this presumption made for such an unsatisfying ending, and to think it could have been such a memorable send-off." In the video, the actor expressed confidence about a comeback soon. "I can promise you this. If I didn't pay the price for the things we both know I did do, I'm certainly not going to pay the price for the things I didn't do.... My confidence grows each day that soon enough, you will know the full truth," he said.

He ended the video with: "Conclusions can be deceiving. Miss me?" People on Twitter were quick to point out the bad timing of the video.

"Kevin Spacey charged with sexually assaulting 18-year-old son of Boston news anchor," wrote Allyssa Milano with a link to the article about Spacey.

"And after you read this—then watch the creepy video Mr Spacey posted after the news broke. #MeToo #TimesUp," she added.

"The one positive aspect of the Kevin Spacey video is that we can all point to it and say, 'That's what happens when you don't have a screenwriter'," wrote screenwriter Craig Mazin.

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 14:03 IST