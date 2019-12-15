e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 15, 2019
Home / Hollywood

Kristen Stewart not gutted by Charlie’s Angels low box office: ‘I really am proud of the movie’

Despite the film not pulling in big money at the box office, Kristen Stewart says she is proud of Charlie’s Angels.

hollywood Updated: Dec 15, 2019 17:20 IST

Press Trust of India, Los Angeles
Kristen Stewart returned to the mainstream as one of the three Charlie’s Angels.
Kristen Stewart returned to the mainstream as one of the three Charlie’s Angels.(REUTERS)
         

Kristen Stewart is not feeling “gutted” over middling performance of her latest Charlie’s Angels as she is really proud of the film. The actor featured as one of the titular Angels in the reboot of the iconic action franchise made famous by Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu in the early 2000s.

However, unlike its predecessors, the Elizabeth Banks-directed movie could not do wonders at the box office. But Stewart is not bummed out by the lack of financial success as she is content in the fact that they made a really good film.

Kristen Stewart, from left, Ella Balinska, Naomi Scott and Elizabeth Banks pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film Charlie's Angels.
Kristen Stewart, from left, Ella Balinska, Naomi Scott and Elizabeth Banks pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film Charlie's Angels. ( Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP )

“Well, to be honest with you, I think if I had made a movie that wasn’t good and one that I wasn’t proud of and a lot of people saw it, I would be devastated. Luckily I’m not feeling gutted because I really am proud of the movie,” she told The Playlist. Stewart also said that it has become difficult to promote a film these days.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Karisma, Saif Ali Khan shine at Armaan Jain’s roka, Rishi Kapoor, wife Neetu attend. See pics, video

“I think that the kind of the climate that we’re living in right now is polarising and it’s weird and it’s kind of hard to promote a movie like that. And I think trying to have a really complicated, overly politicized feminist conversation in a five minute TV interview about Charlie’s Angels... I’m like, ‘Dude, we just wanted to have a good time’,” she said.

Also starring Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska, Djimon Hounsou and Patrick Stewart, Charlie’s Angels released in November this year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Buses torched as protesters clash with police in Delhi over citizenship law
Buses torched as protesters clash with police in Delhi over citizenship law
‘1000% the right decision’: PM Modi hails Citizenship Act at Jharkhand rally
‘1000% the right decision’: PM Modi hails Citizenship Act at Jharkhand rally
1st ODI LIVE: India gives West Indies a target of 288 runs
1st ODI LIVE: India gives West Indies a target of 288 runs
Problem in Meghalaya, says CM Sangma; Amit Shah calls him for more talks
Problem in Meghalaya, says CM Sangma; Amit Shah calls him for more talks
Fadnavis seeks Rahul Gandhi’s ‘unconditional apology’ over Savarkar remark
Fadnavis seeks Rahul Gandhi’s ‘unconditional apology’ over Savarkar remark
National Conference asks PM to start direct dialogue with people of J-K
National Conference asks PM to start direct dialogue with people of J-K
Realme X2 Pro review: You can settle with this flagship killer
Realme X2 Pro review: You can settle with this flagship killer
From Indo-Pak to Chindia and back to Indo-Pak, writes Ramachandra Guha
From Indo-Pak to Chindia and back to Indo-Pak, writes Ramachandra Guha
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

Hollywood News