Lady Gaga may play Bradley Cooper’s love interest in Guardians Of The Galaxy 3: report

Actor Bradley Cooper and singer-actor Lady Gaga set the screen on fire when their film A Star Is Born released and the two may get together as onscreen lovers yet again in Guardians Of The Galaxy 3.

According to a report in Hollywood Life, there is a “very strong possibility” of Bradley and Lady Gaga working together again and that she may play the love interest to the character Bradley voices in the film, Rocket Raccoon. Speaking about it, a source told the publication, “There is a very strong possibility that lady Gaga and Bradley will be working together again on Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Only some cast names have been released but the word is Bradley will reprise his role of Rocket Raccoon and Gaga will play his love interest. Their characters are animated but still, it’s exciting. Audiences want them together and certainly everyone recognizes that appeal, they’re box office gold together, it’s very likely that this will happen.”

Reportedly, in the Marvel comic books, Rocket has a soulmate in an otter, who is called Lylla. Incidentally, in the books, Lylla is also the heiress to a toy-making empire.

Bradley and Lady Gaga’s onscreen chemistry was among the talking points of A Star Is Born. Some even suggest that it could have the reason why Bradley and girlfriend Irina Shayk split after four years of being together. According to People, there was a possibly a romance brewing between Bradley and Gaga, who made headlines with their film A Star Is Born. This inflamed the rift between Bradley and his former girlfriend. “The rumours about Bradley and Gaga having a love affair didn’t help especially with his constant travels [promoting the film],” a source told the magazine.

“He (Cooper) has a huge and overwhelming connection to Gaga but whether it becomes a real love story in their lives for all the world to see is premature, and it’s difficult to speculate at this sensitive time,” the insider added.

Gaga and Bradley stole the show with their intimate Oscars duet of Shallow, which earned the singer Best Original Song award.

